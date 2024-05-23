The Under-the-Radar Brand That Serves West Elm Style on an IKEA Budget Is Offering Up to 70% Off Right Now
Do you know what’s better than shopping at an affordable home brand with good quality furniture? Shopping at an affordable home brand during a huge sale. Nathan James has been on Apartment Therapy’s radar long before you could find the brand’s bookcases and ceiling lights in editors’ homes. The biggest draw to the brand is that the furniture looks far more expensive than it is, which means you can bring home ultra-chic pieces without hurting your wallet.
Now through May 28, you can score Nathan James furniture and decor for even less during the retailer’s Memorial Day Sale. Stylish sofas, chairs, dressers, headboards, and more are marked down up to 70% with prices starting as low as $20! And yes, it includes the gold and white bookshelf that’s been popping up everywhere. Check out some of our favorite finds from the sale below, and shop it all here.
