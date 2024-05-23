Newsletters

Do you know what’s better than shopping at an affordable home brand with good quality furniture? Shopping at an affordable home brand during a huge sale. Nathan James has been on Apartment Therapy’s radar long before you could find the brand’s bookcases and ceiling lights in editors’ homes. The biggest draw to the brand is that the furniture looks far more expensive than it is, which means you can bring home ultra-chic pieces without hurting your wallet.

Now through May 28, you can score Nathan James furniture and decor for even less during the retailer’s Memorial Day Sale. Stylish sofas, chairs, dressers, headboards, and more are marked down up to 70% with prices starting as low as $20! And yes, it includes the gold and white bookshelf that’s been popping up everywhere. Check out some of our favorite finds from the sale below, and shop it all here.

White Metal Bathroom Vanity Light
Nathan James
$19.99
was $109.99

This MDW, you can save over 80% on this eye-catching vanity light, granting your bathroom a mini makeover on a budget. Two bulbs will brightly illuminate your sink, while the light's vintage-inspired design will give the space a quaint appeal. Plus, if you already have brass hardware in the space, this piece will fit right in.

Buy Now
Wood & Metal Freestanding Bookshelf
Nathan James
$189.99
was $229.99

Budget-friendly bookshelves can be a tricky buy because you never know if their quality will be able to withstand a lot of weight. But Nathan James shoppers say this bestselling under-$200 find is supremely sturdy, not to mention easy to assemble. It boasts that signature gold-toned frame we know and love and offers five expansive shelves for your entire reading collection.

Buy Now
Paloma Wood 2-Tier Round Coffee Table
Nathan James
$161.99
was $179.99

The chic Paloma Coffee Table has a round two-tiered design that’s ideal for small spaces. The lower shelf helps to keep your home free from clutter by providing additional storage, while the top has a raised edge that serves as a charmingly elegant accent. The table is made with a powder-coated black metal frame and dark oak wood finish.

Buy Now
Metal Rolling Bar Cart
Nathan James
$179.99
was $199.99

If you're not into the popular gold bar cart look, opt for this matte black one instead. The cart has wheels, so you can easily transport it from the kitchen to the living room for entertaining. And, at under 30" wide, it won't take up a ton of space in the corner.

Buy Now
Acacia Mid-Century Nightstand
Nathan James
$134.99
was $179.99

This stylish mid-century modern nightstand is sure to elevate your bedroom's aesthetic. It has slim tapered legs and an angled face that’s accented by vintage-style brass hardware. Strong and durable, this nightstand is available in four styles, including combinations of natural wood and solid black or white.

Buy Now
Wood Wall Mount Ladder Bookshelf
Nathan James
$143.99
was $159.99

If you need a sturdy and stylish place to keep your books and knickknacks, look no further than this ladder bookshelf. Each shelf supports up to 50 pounds and attaches to the wall, so you can be sure it won’t budge. Thanks to its modular design, you can even place another one next to it to create a larger statement piece.

Buy Now
Boucle Fabric & Metal Accent Chair
Nathan James
$206.99
was $269.99

We've seen similar accent chairs go for hundreds of dollars, so this pared-back piece is a steal. Its metal frame lends a minimalist vibe, but you still get a cushy seat and backrest for optimal lounging. While the chair's three-toned design should look busy in theory, it instead feels subtle and inviting.

Buy Now
Wood Drop Leaf Dining Table White
Nathan James
$179.99
was $209.99

This versatile small space-friendly find makes for a darling dining table and also functions well as a desk or console table, depending on your needs. The white legs provide a stylish contrast to the wood top, giving this table some Scandi minimalist flair. Currently available for just under $200, it's a good budget choice, too.

Buy Now
Upholstered Ottoman with Hidden Storage
Nathan James
$242.99
was $309.99

The structural design of this linen ottoman works well with the wood frame. It holds up to 300 pounds, making it a perfect seat or table for items like a decorative tray or your current reading material. Even better, it opens up to reveal a storage space for things you want to keep nearby, but just out of sight.

Buy Now
Modern Outdoor Patio Cushioned Cord Loveseat
Nathan James
$629.99
was $789.99

Thanks to this outdoor loveseat’s removable and washable cushion covers and rustproof frame, it will last for years and look brand-new! It even comes with thick 4.7-inch cushions, so you can get nice and comfortable while listening to your favorite podcast or reading a book in the sun.

Buy Now
