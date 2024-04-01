This Under-the-Radar Brand That Serves West Elm Vibes on an IKEA Budget Is Offering Up to 70% Off Right Now

If Nathan James isn’t already on your radar, allow me to introduce you to the budget-friendly furniture brand. Their pieces may be on the affordable side, but they don’t look cheap in the slightest. In fact, I think the retailer’s gorgeous home finds are comparable to West Elm’s, a humble opinion supported by numerous rave reviews from shoppers — and several AT editors. Cleaning and Organizing Editor Stephanie owns the brand’s “chic, modern, and affordable” ladder bookcase, and Shopping Director Jada can’t get enough of the brand’s gorgeous linen ceiling light.