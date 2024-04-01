Newsletters

This Under-the-Radar Brand That Serves West Elm Vibes on an IKEA Budget Is Offering Up to 70% Off Right Now

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers all things shopping. She's a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned a degree in Cultural Criticism, and has bylines in CNN Underscored, TVLine, Texas Monthly, and more. When she’s not writing about can't-miss deals and products, she’s probably binge-watching a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or jamming at a concert.
Credit: Amanda Archibald

If Nathan James isn’t already on your radar, allow me to introduce you to the budget-friendly furniture brand. Their pieces may be on the affordable side, but they don’t look cheap in the slightest. In fact, I think the retailer’s gorgeous home finds are comparable to West Elm’s, a humble opinion supported by numerous rave reviews from shoppers — and several AT editors. Cleaning and Organizing Editor Stephanie owns the brand’s “chic, modern, and affordable” ladder bookcase, and Shopping Director Jada can’t get enough of the brand’s gorgeous linen ceiling light.

Even better news? Nathan James is more affordable than ever right now, thanks to their huge sitewide Easter sale. Everything from small-space-friendly sofas to boho-style nightstands are up to 70% off for a limited time. Because Easter just came and went, I recommend jumping on these deals sooner rather than later — keep scrolling for 10 gems to snag ASAP!

1 / 10
Wood & Rattan Storage Cabinet
Nathan James
$224.99
was $289.99

Who said storage can’t be stylish? One shopper said that this top-selling cabinet “looks like a million bucks,” and I have to agree. The light oak wood and rattan paneling will add great natural texture to your space, whether it sits in your entryway to corral shoes or in your dining room to house dishware.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Wood Nesting Coffee Table Set
Nathan James
$79.99
was $289.99

This mid-century modern coffee table set is a whopping 72% off right now, so it’s bound to sell out quickly. Both pieces nest together to give you even more surface area, and the heights are interchangeable — the smaller piece can sit above or beneath the larger one for added versatility.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Rattan & Wood Storage Nightstand
Nathan James
$98.99
was $139.99

With coastal-inspired rattan detailing, this nightstand offers Nathan James’ signature boho look as well as ample storage. The open shelf allows you to keep all of your most-used items within reach, while the cabinet portion stashes clutter out of sight.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Wood Wall Mount Ladder Bookshelf
Nathan James
$143.99
was $159.99

If you need a sturdy and stylish place to keep your books and knickknacks, look no further than this ladder bookshelf. Each shelf can support 50 pounds, and it attaches to the wall so you can be sure it won’t budge. It’s modular too, so you can place another one next to it to create a larger statement piece.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Wood Counter Height Bar Stool
Nathan James
$179.99
was $239.99

Nathan James offers a ton of gorgeous bar stools, but this one in particular stands out for how it combines comfort and a sleek design. “I’m so obsessed with this chair,” one shopper wrote. “The quality is so great, I love the color, the height is perfect, and it’s comfortable to sit on.”

Buy Now
6 / 10
Solid Wood End Table
Nathan James
$39.99
was $89.99

You can’t beat this deal. For only $40, you’ll get a small-space-friendly side table that’ll mesh with any design style, thanks to its wooden legs and white marble laminate top. Despite its size, it's surprisingly sturdy — it can bear up to 75 pounds.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Wood Frame Upholstered Modern Sofa Loveseat
Nathan James
$499.99
was $888.87

This loveseat looks way more expensive than it is, especially while it’s 44% off. The wooden arms paired with the linen-textured cushions will instantly elevate your living room. “Cushions are super plush and it fits 2-3 adults comfortably (plus the occasional cat),” one reviewer confirmed.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Boucle & Hardwood Scandinavian Accent Chair
Nathan James
$159.99
was $239.99

Bouclé upholstery has been having a moment, and it’s no wonder why: The fabric has a stunning, eye-catching texture that adds instant warmth to any space. This accent chair has a unique profile, with an extra-thick seat that many shoppers say is also comfortable to sit on.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Wood Mid-Century Computer Desk
Nathan James
$69.99
was $239.99

At over 70% off, you can upgrade your WFH space with this computer desk. The clean lines and spacious drawer make it equal parts functional and stylish. “I needed a desk for a small space, but it needed to be big enough for my laptop and an external monitor, and I wanted it to look aesthetically pleasing,” a shopper explained. “This desk is perfect in every way!”

Buy Now
10 / 10
Rattan & Wood 2-Door TV Cabinet
Nathan James
$161.99
was $209.99

This TV console has it all: Open shelving for displaying items, roomy cabinets for keeping things hidden, and a natural vibe that’ll tie any room together. Bonus: The shelves are adjustable to easily accommodate your speakers, gaming system, and more.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Furniture
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

