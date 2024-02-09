Newsletters

The Under-the-Radar Brand That Serves West Elm Style on an IKEA Budget Is Offering Up to 80% Off Right Now

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
living space with neutral/pink cozy chairs, white walls, white credenza with gold pulls, large painting of flowers in gold frame, plants, gold, black, white and neutral accents
Credit: Erin Derby

There are lots of universally liked home retailers, but their furniture will usually cost you a pretty penny. If you want to find something that looks nice for cheap, you often have to do a bit of digging. That’s what makes Nathan James such a (not so) hidden gem. Last month, we covered the brand and deemed it as “serving West Elm style on an IKEA budget,” and it only takes a quick look at their product selection to see why. Even better still, many of Nathan James’ pieces are currently on sale, meaning you can score both big-ticket items, like a sofa or bookcase, and smaller accessories, like lighting, for unbeatable prices. If you browse through our top sale picks below, you’ll see that everything is not only chic and modern-looking, but also incredibly easy to style thanks to the brand’s signature neutral colors and natural finishes. Select items are selling out fast, so you don’t want to wait to order your next storage cabinet or accent chair — trust us.

Boucle Fabric Minimalist Upholstered Couch
Nathan James
$749.99
was $833.32

At just 70" wide, this compact sofa is perfect for small living rooms. It comes in creamy bouclé upholstery and offers a little more room than your standard loveseat. And, now that it's selling for under $800, this is a bargain you can't beat.

Wood & Rattan Storage Cabinet
Nathan James
$199.99
was $289.99

There are so many uses for this aesthetically pleasing storage cabinet. Use it to store extra dishes in the dining room or as a cozy home for your vinyl collection in the living area. It's sold out in the black finish, but you can still snag it in tan or white. We also love the cabinet's gold knobs and base, which add a touch of glam.

Fabric Upholstered Bar Stool
Nathan James
$39.99
was $79.99

Now that this industrial-style bar stool is going for just $40, it's the perfect time to grab a set of two or three to line your breakfast bar. The gray upholstered seat not only makes the stool look nice, but it also makes for a comfortable seat while you read or dine. What's more, the stool has footrests, so your legs don't dangle.

White Metal Bathroom Vanity Light
Nathan James
$19.99
was $109.99

Save more than 80% on this eye-catching vanity light when you buy it in the white color. Two bulbs will brightly illuminate your bathroom sink, while the light's vintage design will help give the space a quaint appeal. Plus, if you have brass hardware, this piece will fit right in.

Rattan & Wood Storage Nightstand
Nathan James
$109.99
was $139.99

In addition to this nightstand's boho design, we also love that it boasts a slim shelf and a deep, roomy drawer. This way, you can keep personal essentials, like your glasses and phone, within easy reach while concealing reading materials and other items. A zen, clutter-free bedside area is what results.

Wood & Metal Freestanding Bookshelf
Nathan James
$189.99
was $229.99

Budget-friendly bookshelves can be a tricky buy because you never know if their quality will be able to withstand a lot of weight. But Nathan James shoppers say this under-$200 find is supremely sturdy, not to mention easy to assemble. It boasts that signature gold-toned frame we know and love and offers five expansive shelves for your entire reading collection.

Woven Faux Leather Dining Chair
Nathan James
$199.99
was $269.99

Make a statement with this faux leather dining chair, which sports a woven backrest that's impossible to ignore. You get a padded velcro seat that not only provides support while you sit, but it also won't budge no matter how much you shift. One shopper even noted that this pick makes a great desk chair, too.

Glass Top Modern Coffee Table
Nathan James
$159.99
was $189.99

Once again, Nathan James strikes a perfect balance between fashion and function. This coffee table's glass top and metal frame create a sleek and sophisticated appearance, while an undershelf provides plenty of storage or display space. Show off your tomes, framed photos, plants, and more.

Metal Rolling Bar Cart
Nathan James
$169.99
was $199.99

If you're not into the popular gold bar cart look, opt for this matte black one. Naturally, the cart has wheels, so you can easily transport it from the kitchen to the living room for entertaining. And, at under 30" wide, it won't take up a ton of space in the corner.

Boucle Fabric & Metal Accent Chair
Nathan James
$229.99
was $269.99

We've seem similar accent chairs go for hundreds of dollars, so this pared-back piece is a steal at $230. Its metal frame lends a minimalist vibe, but you still get a cushy seat and backrest for optimal lounging. Additionally, the chair's three-toned design should look busy in theory, but instead, it looks subtle and inviting.

How-To Toolkits