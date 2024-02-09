The Under-the-Radar Brand That Serves West Elm Style on an IKEA Budget Is Offering Up to 80% Off Right Now

There are lots of universally liked home retailers, but their furniture will usually cost you a pretty penny. If you want to find something that looks nice for cheap, you often have to do a bit of digging. That’s what makes Nathan James such a (not so) hidden gem. Last month, we covered the brand and deemed it as “serving West Elm style on an IKEA budget,” and it only takes a quick look at their product selection to see why. Even better still, many of Nathan James’ pieces are currently on sale, meaning you can score both big-ticket items, like a sofa or bookcase, and smaller accessories, like lighting, for unbeatable prices. If you browse through our top sale picks below, you’ll see that everything is not only chic and modern-looking, but also incredibly easy to style thanks to the brand’s signature neutral colors and natural finishes. Select items are selling out fast, so you don’t want to wait to order your next storage cabinet or accent chair — trust us.