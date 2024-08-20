5 Green Flags That Signal Your Home Will Stay Cool Without Central Air (I’ve Lived Without It for 5 Years!)
If I had to pick one favorite part of my home right now, it would be the sunroom. It’s a small space — enough to fit two easy chairs, a table, and a cat tower — but it’s completely surrounded by windows.
We don’t have central air conditioning — just a window unit in the bedroom and one in my office — so on those hot days when the air in the house gets stale, I throw open all the windows in the sunroom, sit in one of the easy chairs with a book, and enjoy that magical cross-breeze coming in. I can shift a bit to be in the sun if I want, but mostly I just enjoy the shady breeze.
The sunroom is a perk in my home, which is a rental. We plan to buy a house with central air eventually, but in case that’s not possible (we live in an expensive historic area), I spoke to real estate and airflow experts to determine what features are best for a home without AC, whether you’re buying or renting.
Look for windows that open in all the rooms.
Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant, a property management software for landlords, confirmed that my desire to open all the windows in my sunroom actually helps with airflow.
“When you need to get airflow, open windows are necessary,” he says. “So it presents a problem when any of the rooms of your house that need airflow don’t have any windows that can actually open. While it’s common for not all windows to open, you should prioritize having windows that open in the rooms that will be used the most.”
If you have an open-concept home, that’s even better — the fresh air and breeze won’t get trapped in one specific space and instead will travel throughout your home.
Look for casement and sliding windows.
The more your windows open, the more airflow you’ll get throughout your home. Hugh Williams, home improvement expert at Magic Window, a window supplier, suggests casement and sliding windows for this reason.
“Casement windows, especially double casement types, are ideal because they can open fully, allowing maximum air circulation,” Williams says. “They form an airtight seal when closed, enhancing energy efficiency. Sliding windows can also provide substantial airflow by opening both panes at a 90-degree angle, combining the benefits of both sliding and casement designs.”
Particularly, look for large windows that sit on the south or west sides of the home — or both! Those will help capture cooler air.
Check for architectural features made for airflow.
If you’re looking to move into a new space, check the ceiling height and any windows higher up, as they can be helpful for keeping air moving.
“High ceilings and skylights can be incredibly useful,” says Asif Bux, service manager at Comfort Union, a heating and plumbing company. “Skylights, especially those that open, allow hot air to escape from the upper parts of the house. Think of older Victorian homes. They often had high ceilings and transom windows specifically for better air circulation before central AC became common.”
Prioritize looking at shotgun-layout homes.
Shotgun-style homes are among the best for maintaining cool indoor temperatures in the summertime, as the air is able to freely move through the space.
“The best home for the job is a shotgun-style structure that faces into the wind,” says Geoff Walker, superintendent at ASAP Restoration. “This style is long and thin, which means that you can open the windows up on both ends of the home, and the natural movement of the air currents around the home will push air through the structure.”
Want to enhance the effect even more? Put box fans at both ends of the home near the windows to help pull through the air. Ceiling fans will help as well, and your electricity bill will be lower than if you’re running the AC all day.
Invest in shades and other window treatments.
You know what helps ease the heat? Shade. Bring that shady summer principle to your windows by adding shades, awnings, or other window treatments to your AC-less home.
“Use blinds, shades, or curtains to screen out direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day,” says Yashar Mosaferi, president at Klondike AC, an HVAC company. “Exterior shading devices, like awnings, reduce heat gain and allow better ventilation.”
Bux also suggests reflective films — some can even create a fun and colorful element to the lighting in your home.