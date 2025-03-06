This Storage Hack Instantly Gets Rid of Dead Cabinet Space (It’s Perfect for Coffee Pods!)
As a major coffee-lover who can’t imagine life without my numerous daily brews, my Nespresso machine is one of my favorite gifts I’ve ever received. It effortlessly whips up the most smooth, delicious espresso in just seconds when I’m still half asleep in the mornings — which is the main reason I’ve grudgingly allowed my collection of Nespresso pods to dominate three entire drawers in my limited kitchen storage space.
So, I did a double take when I saw an ingenious Nespresso pod storage hack that literally creates a complete organization system out of unused space. In a video shared by Instagram user @Carlyrsilverman, the lifestyle creator revealed that their sister-in-law turned them on to an adhesive pod holder that either mounts on your fridge or on the underside of a shelf or cabinet. In the video, the pods are completely hidden from view until the camera goes to her cabinet’s underside, revealing 12 sets of pod holders (60 pods total!) concealed from sight.
Available for $17.99 on Amazon, the renter-friendly KUSOVILI Coffee Pod Holder can store up to 20 VertuoLine capsules — and it’s so easy to install either vertically or horizontally depending on your space.
The pod holder measures 10.87 inches in length, 9.96 inches in height, and 0.37 inches in width. The compact design features four different white plastic “ladders” where you can slide your pods in. Instead of taking up valuable space in your cabinets, on your countertop, or in your drawers, this Nespresso pod holder can be hidden under your cabinets, on the inside of your cabinet door, or on your kitchen backsplash with the included 3M adhesive tape. There’s also a magnetic option for the same price if you want to take advantage of the dead space on the side of your fridge.
If you’re looking for a different aesthetic, or have slightly less deep cabinets, the creator also called out a $9.99 eight-pod option on Amazon from DrPrintsaLot that looks like it’s made out of wood (with four different color options to choose from). Measuring 4.5 inches in height and 9 inches in length, the dual capsule holder can store four pods per side and can also easily be mounted with adhesive.
My editor’s a fan, too — she said she would be able to get back an entire cabinet’s worth of storage space that’s currently brimming with Nespresso pods — and she’s not alone. Happy Amazon shoppers weighed in on the product’s “functionality and design,” with one admitting they were pleasantly surprised after they initially “didn’t have high hopes.”
“They stick unbelievably well, and I have no worries they’ll fall off the wall,” they said, calling the pod holder a “very good value for the price.” Meanwhile, another person revealed that their husband had even taken this Nespresso pod hack to work. “My hubby is a coffee fiend and he has taken these into his office to keep his coffee station tidy!” they shared. “I know the branded Nespresso holders are very expensive, so this is a good, cheaper alternative.”