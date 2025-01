What’s going to stop you from looking your best this winter? Not cold weather, that’s for sure. This semester, you’ll go all in on OOTDs, rain or shine (or snow or sleet or hail). This is a great time to experiment with your wardrobe or host a clothing swap with your classmates. “You love to live it up, Libra, and college is your chance to make memories and grow your circle. A little chill won’t stop you from rocking your cutest outfit,” Ash explains.