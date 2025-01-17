As a Capricorn, you’re on a mission to excel at everything you do (no pressure!), and this semester will be all about getting the most out of your education. Essentially, you love class and you want your profs to know it. “[You’re] always going for extra credit — although you don’t really need it,” says Ash. “You’re on a first-name basis with the professor and already scoring invites to exclusive lectures next semester. Savvy!”