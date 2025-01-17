This Is Your New Semester Personality, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
From organizing your class schedule to making sure you have all the materials you need, there’s a lot to do before the new semester starts.
But if you’re also mulling over what kind of energy you want to exude in your spring semester era, your sun sign is the perfect place to begin. Will you stay fully under your covers until it finally warms up outside, or basically become a stranger to your own dorm room? Read on to discover your new semester personality, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 – April 19): Sports Star
Aries, you’re a natural competitor — even if you’re simply hyping up your team during trivia night. You’ll be adrenaline-forward this semester, so embrace all the sports activities that your campus has to offer. “Whether you’re on the field making plays or organizing the ultimate tailgate party, this year is all about rocking your college colors and cheering on the home team!” says astrologer Lauren Ash.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Dorm Decorator
Tauruses have an eye for things both beautiful and comforting, and you’ve seen all the latest cores and DIYs on TikTok. This semester, you’ll be busy continuing to curate the perfect space and creating campus dorm decor inspo. “Your Pinterest boards have been ready for months,” explains Ash. “Now, it’s time to shop and bring your vision to life.”
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Social Butterfly
As a Gemini, you’re always in the know — and your social network is only expanding this semester. Look forward to meeting even more people all over campus. “Those clubs? You’ve joined them. That party? You’re already on the list. That exclusive study group? You’re tight with the organizer,” says Ash. “College is your ultimate playground.”
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Professional Plan Canceler
If there’s not a reason to leave your dorm, why should you? This semester is all about slowing down and indulging in material comforts. “You enjoy hanging out with friends, hitting the books, and going on weekend adventures, but nothing beats the cozy vibes of your dorm, some snacks, and a good streaming session,” says Ash.
Leo (July 23 – August 22): In Your Influencer Era
As a Leo, you’re used to being at the center of everything. You love performing and giving others a peek into your life, and this semester you’ll fully embrace the spotlight on social media, creating trending videos and memes. “Leo, you’re the star of every room, so it’s no surprise you’re stepping into your influencer era,” says Ash. “From curated content to campus events, you’re all about shining bright and making your mark.”
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): 24/7 Studious
There’s not very much Virgos enjoy more than achieving academically. This semester, you’ll benefit from prioritizing your studies, taking advantage of tutoring, and putting in hours for extra credit. “You love a night out, but school comes first,” says Ash. “With your flawless GPA, you’re hustling for those top-tier campus jobs, internships, and connections that will set you up for success.”
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Fashion Force
What’s going to stop you from looking your best this winter? Not cold weather, that’s for sure. This semester, you’ll go all in on OOTDs, rain or shine (or snow or sleet or hail). This is a great time to experiment with your wardrobe or host a clothing swap with your classmates. “You love to live it up, Libra, and college is your chance to make memories and grow your circle. A little chill won’t stop you from rocking your cutest outfit,” Ash explains.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Connection Maker
Scorpios have a natural craving for deep connections. This semester will be about getting to know people on an intimate level — from making a best friend to spicing things up in the romance department. “You’re diving into a fresh social scene and ready to make some waves,” Ash says. “Whether you’re single and breaking hearts or already taken and just making friends.”
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Culture Buff
Sagittarius, you’re always in search of the next big adventure. But this semester you’re looking to expand your mental horizons and be the one your friends go to for rare movie recs, learning a new language, or going deep into your TBR pile. “College is your playground for knowledge, and you’re all about exploring new ideas,” says Ash. “You’re the type to skip your own class just to sit in on a lecture that sparks your curiosity.”
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Teacher’s Pet
As a Capricorn, you’re on a mission to excel at everything you do (no pressure!), and this semester will be all about getting the most out of your education. Essentially, you love class and you want your profs to know it. “[You’re] always going for extra credit — although you don’t really need it,” says Ash. “You’re on a first-name basis with the professor and already scoring invites to exclusive lectures next semester. Savvy!”
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Total Adventurer
Whether you’re hiking new mountain views or venturing off campus to strategize your way out of an escape room, this semester is about expanding your comfort zone. “College isn’t just about the classroom; it’s about all the adventures beyond your dorm,” Ash says. “You’re always up for adrenaline-pumping activities and love exploring every thrill near campus.”
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Humanitarian
Pisces, you have a huge soft spot for others. That’s why you’ll feel most like yourself by spreading kindness all semester long. “You’ve found your community, and now you’re all about sharing the good,” says Ash. “Whether it’s volunteering or pushing for causes, you’re committed to making a difference.”
