These Natural Countertops Are Replacing Quartz in U.S. Kitchens, According to New Data
Whether you’re in the middle of a kitchen renovation or you’ve just finished one, you’ll know how important a decision it is to select the perfect countertop. Each material — marble, butcher block, granite, quartz — has a distinct set of pros and cons, and choosing one over another can feel daunting. But if you want to know what designers are leaning toward in 2027, then look no further than quartzite.
According to a newly published annual trend forecast by The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), 78 percent of designers in an industry survey indicated they are sourcing quartzite for renovations and upcoming new builds — whereas a declining percentage are sticking with quartz. There are several reasons why this noticeable shift to quartzite is good news for the entire kitchen design industry.
What Is the Difference Between Quartz and Quartzite Countertops?
Quartzite is a form of a naturally occurring metamorphic rock that can resemble marble, especially when used in kitchen countertop construction, but it’s generally harder and more resistant to etching and staining. Countertops are made from natural quartzite slabs that have been sealed with polyurethanes, wax, or acrylic to protect the surface from staining — and these sealants sometimes need to be reapplied every few years to keep the stone protected.
Quartz, on the other hand, is an engineered material constructed from crushed natural quartz crystals bound with polymer resins and pigments. These added materials give quartz its resilient surface that’s easy to clean and keep stain-free, but it can be susceptible to high heat, thanks to the resins. Even though quartzite and quartz countertops can sometimes cost about the same per square foot, there’s a huge catch to quartz, which has to do with the way it’s made.
The Downside to Quartz Countertops That May Add to Its Decline
California is slated to be the first state in the United States to ban the production and installation of engineered quartz. Per reports published by the New York Times, California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board concluded that man-made quartz that contains more than 1 percent crystalline silica poses a serious danger during its production process. That’s because when cut, the material emits dust that may lead to scar tissue formation within the lungs of those involved in its production, an issue that may snowball into serious health issues. The main concern is the risk of developing silicosis, a condition that often requires those affected to obtain a lung transplant for survival.
So not only will Californians soon be unable to purchase quartz for home construction purposes, but choosing quartzite instead may also be better for global health on a larger scale.
Why Quartzite Is Just as Gorgeous as Other Options
As long as quartzite countertops are cared for by regular mild cleaning and periodic reapplication of sealants, this natural material provides a stunning countertop — and will withstand decades of heavy use (and love!). Plus, you’ll feel better about choosing this natural stone over the engineered alternative, too.
So if you are eyeing a kitchen remodel in the future, consider taking a page from a pro designer’s handbook and opting for quartzite over quartz. It looks just as good as it feels!