These Natural Countertops Are Replacing Quartz in U.S. Kitchens, According to New Data

California is slated to be the first state in the United States to ban the production and installation of engineered quartz. ​​Per reports published by the New York Times, California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board concluded that man-made quartz that contains more than 1 percent crystalline silica poses a serious danger during its production process. That’s because when cut, the material emits dust that may lead to scar tissue formation within the lungs of those involved in its production, an issue that may snowball into serious health issues. The main concern is the risk of developing silicosis, a condition that often requires those affected to obtain a lung transplant for survival.