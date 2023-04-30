This TikToker Has a No-Sew Way to Turn Tea Towels into Pillowcases
When it comes to upcycling, there seems to always be a way to turn an unused item into a fun project. Tea towels, which are usually made with linen or cotton, are handy for absorbing quick spills or covering baked goods. But in this instance, they’re pretty convenient for DIYs, too.
On TikTok, Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) provided a simple, no-sew tutorial to turn her tea towels into pillowcases. And according to Teresinski, all you need is fabric glue and a pair of scissors.
The low-effort process for the pillowcases started with placing them on a flat surface and having them face each other. Add a regular pillowcase on top of the fabric to ensure that the length is correct and add a one-inch seam before cutting the excess cloth. Glue three sides of the fabric in order to secure the pillow inside of the case and leave one of the short sides open.
After the fabric glue dries, Teresinski suggested cutting the end corners of the pillowcase in a diagonal shape to make the pillowcase corners pointy. Iron them if the fabric needs a little TLC, and toss your pillow in. Teresinski’s fabric is from Target, but you can recreate this with any cloth from a local craft store.
Even though she created two stylish pillowcases for a bedroom, this DIY doesn’t have to end with tea towels and pillowcases. Teresinski mentioned that she’ll be using her leftover fabric for curtain tiebacks, which is one of many things that can be upcycled. Table runners, burp cloths, or a picnic blanket are a variety of the options to choose from. And the best part is that you won’t need to sew anything.