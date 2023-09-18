TikTok’s “No-Spend September” Trend Can Help You Save a Little Cash
As fun and cozy as the final four months of the year can be, they’re also notoriously expensive. From fortifying your home against harsh winter weather to shopping for gifts for everyone on your list, few months are more demanding on your wallet. So maybe you want to be extra financially conscious during that time. Or perhaps you had a grand summer of traveling and want to help your finances recover before facing an onslaught of holiday expenses.
Either way, if you’re looking to save some cash, you might want to check out a recent TikTok trend known as “No-Spend September,” which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. At the time of writing, the hashtag of the same name has received over 5.4 million views.
As nice as holding onto a month’s worth of paychecks sounds, it also seems a little unrealistic at first glance. After all, we all need to spend money on essential items like groceries, prescriptions, housing, and debt repayments, on top of, you know, having some semblance of a social life. Luckily, some content creators have compiled a helpful list of “No Spend September” guidelines to get people started this month or whenever they choose to forgo spending.
For example, content creator Taylor Kenney (@tayykenn_) started out by pinpointing her “problem areas” in terms of overspending. For her, that included Starbucks payments, buying new clothes, and going out to eat. From there, she made guidelines to curtail spending in each of these spheres, such as spending only $25 on Starbucks each month.
TikToker Hails (@hails.g) made a similar list with rules applicable to her own life, such as spending $30 on one take-out or restaurant meal each week. Amidst many of these creators, there are some common pointers: Don’t impulse buy, make small exceptions on treats like coffee or plants, and otherwise only spend money on true necessities.
While not spending extra might sound easier said than done, if you’re hoping to save a bit, why not try it? Your bank account will thank you later.