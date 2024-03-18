This Tiny NYC Apartment Has a Shower in the Kitchen — And It’s $3.5K a Month
It’s no secret that New York City is an incredibly expensive place to live. According to Zillow, the median rent in New York City as of March 12, 2024, is $3,450 — nearly $1,400 more than the national median rent average cited in Rent.com’s February 2024 report. With that in mind, it’s no wonder New Yorkers might be willing to overlook certain features when trying to find an affordable space.
Just look at Instagram’s reaction to a realtor’s (@ocr_realty) recent viral video posted on March 2 that shows off a Soho apartment with a bathroom in the kitchen that rents for $3,495 per month. @Ocr_realty begins the video by telling viewers that the space is, in his opinion, “the worst layout” he’s ever seen in an apartment.
“What I’m about to show you guys is so absurd, it might leave some of you speechless,” he adds.
When the realtor enters the space, you can see a tiled half-wall located mere feet away from the door — and if you’re wondering what it is, it’s the apartment’s unfinished shower in the kitchen, surrounded by grime and drywall.
To make matters worse, the unit’s “bathroom” sits in a closet with no sink, lights, or mirror — only a toilet and window. But there are three windows in the studio space to offer renters plenty of natural light.
Plenty of viewers were shocked by the apartment’s layout, to say the least. Since @ocr_realty’s video was first posted, more than 3,690 Instagram accounts have left comments. “$3,495 for a roach motel,” one commenter wrote.
While another said, “Having an open shower next to the fridge and stove, how is this not a fire hazard????”
However, the apartment didn’t scare off everyone.
“That’s actually pretty nice,” one Instagram user argued.
“I don’t hate it,” another commenter wrote. “I think it’s suitable for a single person.”