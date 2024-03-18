This Tiny NYC Apartment Has a Shower in the Kitchen — And It’s $3.5K a Month

Just look at Instagram’s reaction to a realtor’s (@ocr_realty) recent viral video posted on March 2 that shows off a Soho apartment with a bathroom in the kitchen that rents for $3,495 per month. @Ocr_realty begins the video by telling viewers that the space is, in his opinion, “the worst layout” he’s ever seen in an apartment.



“What I’m about to show you guys is so absurd, it might leave some of you speechless,” he adds.