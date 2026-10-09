My “O” Rule Is a T.J. Maxx and Marshalls’ Insiders Tip Everyone Should Know

The best tip for shopping T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods? Hit all the stores in your area. Chances are if you find a brand or something that you love at one store, another store will have similar items at the exact same time. And a lot of the highest-end brands only seem to be available in spurts, so if you see something you’re surprised to find there, buy it now. You can always return it later if you change your mind. But it probably won’t be there in a week or two if you try to find it again.