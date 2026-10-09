My “O” Rule Is a T.J. Maxx and Marshalls’ Insiders Tip Everyone Should Know

Danielle BlundellExecutive Director of Home
Danielle BlundellExecutive Director of Home
As Apartment Therapy's Executive Home Director, I head up our decorating, trends, and designer coverage. I studied Media Studies at UVa and Journalism at Columbia and have worked in media for more than a decade. I love homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey — but not necessarily in that order.
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Left to Right: T J Maxx Department Store Sign, Manassas, Virginia, USA, April 22, 2022 ;Marshalls Store in Portland's Cascade Station Shopping Center at dusk.
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Credit: Left to Right: refrina/Shutterstock; Tada Images/Shutterstock

If you’re anything like me, holiday gifting season has already kicked off and is in full swing — honestly, weeks before summer even officially ends. I’ll tuck something away when I spot an item that immediately makes me think of a friend or family member, especially if I find it during a big sale, while wandering through a cute boutique on vacation, or browsing a museum gift shop. It’s not exactly a formal strategy, but somehow, by the time the holidays arrive, I’ve usually accumulated a pretty decent stash. Still, there is one point in the year when I know I need to switch from casually collecting to seriously shopping: October.

That’s especially true in the discount retailers I love most, where the best finds can be fleeting — and holiday merchandise starts disappearing well before you might expect. If you wait until December to start hunting for gifts at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods, you’ll find the good stuff has already been scooped up. That’s why I swear by what I call the “O” rule when shopping these stores for the best gifts. It’s a simple timing trick that has saved me from plenty of last-minute shopping scrambles — and October is when I start putting it into practice.

What Is the “O” Rule for Shopping T.J. Maxx and Marshalls?

It’s true that T.J. Maxx and Marshalls launch their holiday decor and holiday gift shops online in late July (and in stores in September!). But I’ve personally found that within the brick-and-mortar stores in particular, early- to mid-October is the sweet spot for finding the best brands at the largest quantities — and the widest selection of covetable gifts. I’m operating on a hunch here, but it’s a rational one. 

Think about it: When you’re shopping on Black Friday, retailer competition is stiff — but that’s not T.J. Maxx’s or Marshalls’ true time to shine, since they’re always offering stylish merch at low prices versus one-day deals. But shoppers who hit the stores the day after Thanksgiving are ready to spend. So if I’m thinking like a pro buyer or merchandiser at a chain that’s not offering seasonal sales, I wouldn’t want to (or need to, really) trot out my best stuff then. That’s because people will likely still buy due to the pressure of the holidays coming right after Thanksgiving ends. 

The Best Way to Take Advantage of the “O” Rule

The same is true in December, as the days before Christmas and Hanukkah dwindle for last-minute shoppers. Of course, stores replenish their stock regularly, and you’ll still find gems in these stores every month. I have just found that the best stuff arrives in early October at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls (I’ve already found my stocking stuffers there for this season). So shopping now before things get picked over is only going to help — it will take more time to find the diamonds in the rough later. Trust me!

The best tip for shopping T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods? Hit all the stores in your area. Chances are if you find a brand or something that you love at one store, another store will have similar items at the exact same time. And a lot of the highest-end brands only seem to be available in spurts, so if you see something you’re surprised to find there, buy it now. You can always return it later if you change your mind. But it probably won’t be there in a week or two if you try to find it again.

What I’m Buying from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in October

Like most things in life, the early bird so often gets the worm — but with this, you just don’t want to be too early. That’s why you need to check out T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods in October, so you’re ahead of the curve. Here’s what’s in my cart right now. These items are super giftable and some of the highest-end brands I’ve ever seen in the home category from these stores. 

MAISON MARGIELA When The Rain Stops Candle
$40

You can’t go wrong with a designer candle that's heavily discounted! This pick throws a very neutral, earthy scent with just a hint of patchouli and bergamot notes.

$40 at TJ Maxx
SMEG Retro Coffee Grinder
$199

Everyone's favorite luxe kitchen brand makes for a great gift, and you'll find SMEG must-haves at your local TJ Maxx. The SMEG coffee grinder is a dream gift for any coffee lover, combining freshly ground beans with the brand’s signature retro-inspired design that makes a morning ritual feel a little more special.

$199 at TJ Maxx
Hand Embroidered Reindeer Cocktail Napkins, Henry Handwork
$20
$20 at Marshalls
Luxury Cottontails Feather Filled Pillow
$100

T.J. Maxx’s and Marshalls’ throw pillow game is on point right now. Just leaving this super high-end bunny print pillow here. Maybe someone shopping for me will find it (wink, wink)?

$100 at Marshalls
Luxe Arctic Express Sheet
$50

Now’s the time to buy holiday bedding, and this sweet set is from one of my favorite pajama brands. If the feel of the loungewear is any indicator, these will be dreamy to sleep on — trust me.

$50 at TJ Maxx
BACCARAT Annual Crystal Noel Ornament
$40

Yes, you read that right. This is a snowflake ornament from Baccarat, perfect for your fanciest friend who celebrates Christmas.

$40 at Marshalls
John Derian Picture Book
$40

A steal for John Derian’s titular coffee table tome, this is a charming gift for anyone who loves vintage-inspired design, botanical illustrations, and beautiful little curiosities. Its filled with whimsical imagery of antique curiosities, and looks gorgeous displayed on a coffee table or bookshelf, adding an artful touch to any home.

$40 at TJ Maxx
Leopard Print Luxury Faux Fur Throw, Jason Wu
$40

Once you’ve marathoned your favorite show under luxe fur throw, you'll never want to do it another way again. The moody leopard pattern by Jason Wu is a favorite for any maximalist in your life!

$40 at Marshalls
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Decorating
gift ideas
shopping
decor & accessories
styles & trends

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