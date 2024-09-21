“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” Predicts a Warm & Wet Fall — But There’s a Catch
It’s officially time to start saying goodbye to your brat summer, because a very demure fall is just days away. As much as you’re tempted to start leaning into the Gilmore Girls rewatches and hurkle-durkle slow mornings with a steaming Pumpkin Spice Latte and a pile of cozy blankets, you might just want to wait before you turn off your AC for the season.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac just shared its fall 2024 predictions, and it sounds like your annual visit to the pumpkin patch or apple orchards could be a little hotter and rainier than normal this year … depending on where you live.
In fact, after September says goodbye, the rest of autumn — which runs from September 22 to December 20 — is kicking off with a warm and wet spell in most of the United States, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which has been sharing predictions for America’s weather patterns with 80% accuracy since 1792.
Considering this summer’s blazing temperatures, it’s not surprising the heat will continue with above-average temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, the Heartland states (which include Iowa, parts of Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri), the High Plains states (including parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Texas), as well as the rest of Texas, Oklahoma, Alaska, and Hawaii.
People who live in the Intertermountain states (states that have portions between the Rockies, Sierras, and Cascades) will also experience a fall heat spell, as well as those in the Desert Southwest (Southern California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and part of Texas) and the Pacific Southwest (which covers most of California).
However, you can still expect the fall foliage you’re looking for to arrive on schedule in states like Vermont, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Despite an overall steamy start to the season, some parts of the United States will buck the fall heat trend, with Florida, the Southeast, Appalachia, the Atlantic Corridor (which includes parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New York), the Lower Lakes (which includes parts of Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania), and the Ohio Valley (which includes Kentucky, West Virginia, parts of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Virginia) all experiencing lower-than-usual temperatures.
While you might want to wait on swapping out your summer wardrobe with your fall sweaters, consider taking your rain boots and jackets out of hibernation, because 30% of the United States will be experiencing more rain than usual.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, precipitation will be higher than average for the western coast of Oregon and California, Alaska, Texas, Appalachia, and parts of the Ohio Valley.
But it’s not going to be a hot, wet fall everywhere. People who live in the Southeast states and the Atlantic Corridor should expect a typical amount of rain for the season, while residents of the west Intermountain region, the Midwest, the Plains, and the lower part of the Deep South can expect a drier fall than usual. Florida and the Northeast states will also enjoy less rain than usual.
You can check out the full report online to see how your state will be impacted or read more about how The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the seasonal weather trends with its 2024 book on Amazon.