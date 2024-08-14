People Are Just Learning the Right Way to Store Olive Oil (My Mind Is Officially Blown!)

To protect the integrity of your olive oil, it also matters what vessel you store it in. According to The Kitchn, dark-hued glass bottles, or stainless steel containers (avoid iron or copper containers, which can react with the oil) are best, as any light getting into lighter-colored bottles can make your olive oil go bad. And if your olive oil comes in a plastic bottle, you might want to consider buying a small reusable bottle like a glass cruet to transfer it into, as chemicals from plastic can potentially leech into your oil.