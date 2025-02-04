I Tried the “One Touch” Rule to Keep My Digital Clutter at Bay — And It’s Saved Me So Much Time

When I was decluttering my phone, Palmer suggested applying the “one touch” rule to my photos. The rule says that the second you take a screenshot on your phone, you immediately sort it into the proper album, share it, or delete it if you’ve gotten the information you need and don’t need to keep it. “Think of your phone like a busy desk,” Palmer says. “Things take longer to find and process when it’s cluttered.” And organizing your photos as you go can save a ton of accumulated time down the line.