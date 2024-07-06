The Thrifted Kitchen Swap That Brings Me Joy on the Daily (It Feels So Luxurious!)

I consider myself a novice-level Swiftie, but Taylor was really onto something when she sang, “This is our house, we make the rules.” Making up my own house rules has undeniably been the best part of reaching the milestone of living alone in my 20s sans roommates or significant others. I can leave a dish or two in the sink if I feel like it, or decide to paint the walls at 11 p.m. on a whim — but above all else, I get to surround myself with only the things that bring me joy.