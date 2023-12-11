The Constantly Sold Out Plush Bath Towels That Made Our Best List Are Finally Back in Stock (and On Sale!)

Once I moved out on my own many years ago, one of the home essentials I started to care more about was my bathroom towels. Since I no longer had to share linens with my two brothers who didn’t care what their towels looked like, I happily took the opportunity to discover my own personal tastes and upgrade my living space accordingly.



Onsen was my introduction to waffle bath towels and I loved them so much, I replaced my primary bath linens with them (in multiple colors). When the brand released its plush bath towels, I was fortunate enough to be able to try them out. And guess what? I loved those, too! However, just when I was ready to tell everyone all about them, the towels sold out. Most of the towels were gone for months except for one color of the bath sheet, which made our Best List this year. The good news is that Onsen’s Wovey Plush Towel collection is back in stock from face towels to bath sheets — and everything in between — just in time for the holidays.