The Game-Changing $10 Find That Will Organize All Your Leggings and Free Up So Much Space
I can’t say enough about the value of vertical storage. It’s often overlooked, but when utilized properly, it solves so many issues with organization, not limited to doubling space where you least expect it. Using vertical space can involve nesting and stackable storage solutions or adding risers. However, when it comes to your closet, you have clothing rods to work with, too.
Over the years, Apartment Therapy editors have discovered a number of hanging closet organizers that help to maximize space. They have the ability to provide more options for shelving, hanging, and storing. One item I’ve discovered can surprisingly clutter up your closet (because they’ve certainly piled up in mine) is leggings. It’s such a common problem that there are hangers specifically designed to corral all of them in one place off the floor and out of your drawers. An organizer that’s got the attention of Amazon shoppers and AT editors alike is this two-pack of Orroens Legging Organizers.
What is the Orroens Legging Organizer?
Made with a combination of wood and stainless steel, this durable 360-degree rotating hanger holds up to ten pairs of leggings with the help of large-capacity clips. The clips are anti-slip with rubber-coated tips to prevent leaving wrinkles and marks on your clothes. Available individually or in sets of two and four, the hangers are strong enough to hold a variety of clothing, including pants, skirts, and tops. Some Amazon shoppers also report using the hangers for kids’ clothing, hats, and scarves.
The hanger allows you to free up your drawers and make use of vertical space in your closet, regardless of how large or small your space is. While you’re able to select pieces from any part of the hanger, it works best when clothes are evenly distributed, just like any other hanger. The hanger is available in pink, natural, mahogany, and black, giving you the chance to match it to your desired aesthetic with ease.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.4/5 stars
“I was skeptical about these hangers, but after giving my closet a redo, they definitely work! I have everything from capris to jeans on the hangers. I did find it easier to put items on the hangers while they are on the rod in the closet rather than lay it down on a bed.” — Sally Lane
“I’ve ordered three sets of these now [for] myself and each of my girls. They’re great for adult leggings and infant/toddler pants as well! Easy to clip a side and pull off when you’re picking clothes with a toddler on a hip!” — Amazon Shopper
“I absolutely love these hangers! I use them for all my daughter’s skirts and tutus. They save so much space, hold a ton, and are very sturdy. I’d definitely buy them again.” — Courtney A.
Whether it’s leggings, children’s clothes, scarves, or hats, these versatile hanging organizers can help you declutter your closet in a blink.
Buy: Orroens Legging Organizer, $9.79 (normally $11.99)