The Game-Changing $10 Find That Will Organize All Your Leggings and Free Up So Much Space

I can’t say enough about the value of vertical storage. It’s often overlooked, but when utilized properly, it solves so many issues with organization, not limited to doubling space where you least expect it. Using vertical space can involve nesting and stackable storage solutions or adding risers. However, when it comes to your closet, you have clothing rods to work with, too.



Over the years, Apartment Therapy editors have discovered a number of hanging closet organizers that help to maximize space. They have the ability to provide more options for shelving, hanging, and storing. One item I’ve discovered can surprisingly clutter up your closet (because they’ve certainly piled up in mine) is leggings. It’s such a common problem that there are hangers specifically designed to corral all of them in one place off the floor and out of your drawers. An organizer that’s got the attention of Amazon shoppers and AT editors alike is this two-pack of Orroens Legging Organizers.