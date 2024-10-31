I’ll Never Travel Without This $35 Item Again (It’s Such a Game-Changer!)
I love to travel. There’s something about exploring new places, creating memories, and getting inspired by destinations that makes me happy. But with traveling, the good comes with the not-so-good. Sometimes, I tend to overpack and struggle to justify what to bring, leading me to overthink what I may need later on (and typically don’t).
Luckily, I was recently introduced to Packd Bags, which promises to make my bags lighter on my return home. I’ll do anything to have to carry less, so I couldn’t wait to give it a try.
What Is Packd Bags?
Packd Bags is a small, mom-owned business founded in 2021 to help travelers enjoy their trip by sending home dirty laundry to free up room in your suitcase after your trip. The bags come with a prepaid shipping label that includes your address, making the mailing process seamless — all you need to do is fill the bag, seal it up, and drop it off at the post office.
The bags are strong and durable, able to hold up to 10 pounds, and come in bright colors like blue, pink, and yellow, making them easy to spot in the mail. For one bag, it’s $35, and a three-pack costs $90, making it a convenient option for multiple trips.
How I Tried Packd Bags
Excited to put the bags to the test, I used them after a staycation in a New York City hotel. I put my shirt, sweater and jeans, and beauty items in my suitcase for the overnight stay, and then the next morning, I packed a few items I wanted to ship back to my apartment, like leggings, a sweater, and a shirt. I handed the Packd bag with the things I didn’t need right away to the clerk in the hotel lobby, and they shipped it off via USPS.
One week later, I received my Packd bags in the same condition I had sent them off, with every item intact. I will say, however, that I don’t recommend packing items like heels or anything sharp, as they may rip the bag. However, soft and light items like shirts and undergarments work perfectly.
If you have holiday travel coming up, Packd could add a positive aspect to your travel experience — freeing up space in your suitcase for souvenirs or Black Friday purchases.
Next time I travel far, I’ll definitely use my Packd bags to help organize and declutter my suitcase, making my journey home easier. Right now, the company offers pre-labeled shipment for all 50 states; international options will be coming soon.
If you try Packd bags this holiday season, I’d love to hear about your travels and how this innovative solution changed your travel experience.
Buy: Packd Bag, $35