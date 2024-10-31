I’ll Never Travel Without This $35 Item Again (It’s Such a Game-Changer!)

Excited to put the bags to the test, I used them after a staycation in a New York City hotel. I put my shirt, sweater and jeans, and beauty items in my suitcase for the overnight stay, and then the next morning, I packed a few items I wanted to ship back to my apartment, like leggings, a sweater, and a shirt. I handed the Packd bag with the things I didn’t need right away to the clerk in the hotel lobby, and they shipped it off via USPS.