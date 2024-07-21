Newsletters

This Gorgeous Portuguese Home Makes Me Want to Do Something Drastic to My Floors

Adrienne Breaux
Adrienne Breaux

published yesterday
Artwork and rattan lamp hung above bed with green and red bedding in white bedroom with blue floor and door.
Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

I remember when painting a piece of wood furniture was one of the gravest decor sins you could commit in your home. (I have worked at AT for 10 years, and remember well the excoriating comments painted wood furniture Before and After posts would receive.) And look, I get it. Is there anything more beautiful than gazing upon the grain of natural wood, with or without stain?

The beauty and texture that wood furniture brings to a room are unparalleled. Unimpeachable. Unable to be topped. I spent thousands of dollars on custom dressers in my own personal bedroom because I wanted them made of glorious natural wood. I love the look of wood. I stand with leaving wood in its natural state. 

Well, unless you add some paint or pattern to it in a unique or compelling way, of course. I love when a piece of furniture is cleverly reimagined, about as much as I love the look of natural wood because I like when I see something one-of-a-kind in a home. But despite my being okay with the application of paint to a stunning piece of furniture made of wood, there’s one instance of painting wood I’ve never dared to consider — until now. 

Credit: Adrienne Breaux

Wood floors are basically on the top of my “must-have” list anytime it comes to house hunting. I think I could possibly live without a roof if the home’s wood floors were stunning enough. (Of course, I’m not serious, but nor am I completely lying.) Dark wood, light wood, thick planks, rough planks, thin, smooth, I don’t so much have a preference so much as an appetite for wood grain that cannot be satiated. 

In fact, wood floors are the No. 1 thing that attracted me to my current home, a double shotgun in New Orleans. I’m delighted, honored, and blessed to report that all the rooms of our home have wood floors save for our bathroom, which has tile. These golden brown planks warm up every one of our rooms, go perfectly with nearly every color palette, and are my pride and joy.  Even just typing the phrase “painting my own wood floors” sends shivers down my spine! 

But now, I’m dangerously close to painting my own wood floors, and one home in particular is why. Hear me out.

Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

French artist and ceramist Laetitia Rouget lives in a stunning Portuguese home. Every inch is beautiful, but there’s one room in particular that I literally can’t stop thinking about.

“The blue room used to be purple and gray when I first bought the house,” Laetitia described in her home tour of a blue bedroom dream space. “So I decided to paint the floor in blue, the walls in white, and add a few colorful details such as the curtain appliance, the two chairs, and a large painting.” 

When I first saw this room, I was stunned. I was dumbfounded. You might even say I was floored. 

Credit: Kara Harms

Need more proof that painted wood floors are incredible? The renovation of this 1970s California cabin included bravely painting the floors a gorgeous green color (though homeowner Kara Harms does admit that this paint decision led to a lot of trolling on TikTok). For even more inspiration, check out  nine more rooms with painted flooring

Look, I’m not sure if I’ll actually take the plunge. Not only is it a scary idea, but honestly it sounds like a lot of work to do it correctly. But thanks to Laetita’s gorgeous blue bedroom (and a number of other stunning home examples), I’m closer than ever before to splashing my wood floors —or at least one room’s worth — with paint. 

