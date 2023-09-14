Pantone Released Its Color Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2024

“Colors for NYFW Spring 2024 inspire feelings of release. Opening the imagination and amplifying and liberating our own unique artistic spirit, they enable us to express ourselves in more inventive ways,” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “Colors for NYFW Spring 2024 introduce a new interpretation of current times as memories of the past and a glimpse of the future bring hope for the present.”