Pantone Released Its Color Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2024

Pantone has released its fashion color trend report for Spring 2024 during New York Fashion Week. This season’s report includes 10 standout colors, as well as five new core classic colors that Pantone’s Color Institute Experts expect to see in designers’ upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collections.

The 10 standout colors include:

And that’s not all the color scheme inspiration that PANTONE has to offer you. Their color trend report also features the NYFW Spring 2024 New Classics, which the brand describes as “reliable core tones infused with a contemporary edge [to] create new visions of tradition.”

“Colors for NYFW Spring 2024 inspire feelings of release. Opening the imagination and amplifying and liberating our own unique artistic spirit, they enable us to express ourselves in more inventive ways,” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “Colors for NYFW Spring 2024 introduce a new interpretation of current times as memories of the past and a glimpse of the future bring hope for the present.”

The NYFW Spring 2024 New Classics colors include:

 

