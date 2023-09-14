Pantone Released Its Color Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2024
Pantone has released its fashion color trend report for Spring 2024 during New York Fashion Week. This season’s report includes 10 standout colors, as well as five new core classic colors that Pantone’s Color Institute Experts expect to see in designers’ upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collections.
The 10 standout colors include:
- PANTONE 18-1355 TCX Rooibos Tea, a “full-bodied red imbued with rich, woody notes”
- PANTONE 17-0220 TCX Watercress, a “refreshing peppery green with a sprightly presence”
- PANTONE 15-4030 TCX Chambray Blue, a “brightened denim blue infused with an easy vitality”
- PANTONE 17-1461 TCX Orangeade, a “sweet and mildly tangy red-orange hue [with] a fruity citrus touch”
- PANTONE 15-1435 TCX Desert Flower, a “warm and engaging pink whose blooms thrive under the sun”
- PANTONE 14-3812 TCX Pastel Lilac, a “soft and powdery lavender hue… suggestive of a sweet aroma”
- PANTONE 18-3932 TCX Marlin, an “aquatic blue native to tropical and temperate waters”
- PANTONE 12-0736 TCX Lemon Drop, which is “sugar coated” and “filled with zest”
- PANTONE 16-5938 TCX Mint, a “cooling mentholated green that is a breath of fresh air”
- PANTONE 15-4722 Capri, a “bright blue hue reminiscent of the azure colored waters of the blue grotto”
And that’s not all the color scheme inspiration that PANTONE has to offer you. Their color trend report also features the NYFW Spring 2024 New Classics, which the brand describes as “reliable core tones infused with a contemporary edge [to] create new visions of tradition.”
“Colors for NYFW Spring 2024 inspire feelings of release. Opening the imagination and amplifying and liberating our own unique artistic spirit, they enable us to express ourselves in more inventive ways,” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “Colors for NYFW Spring 2024 introduce a new interpretation of current times as memories of the past and a glimpse of the future bring hope for the present.”
The NYFW Spring 2024 New Classics colors include:
- PANTONE 14-1305 TCX Mushroom, an “earth rendered taupe composed in texture and tone”
- PANTONE 18-4006 TCX Quiet Shade, a “shadowy gray that offers a protective shelter”
- PANTONE 11-4001 TCX Brilliant White, a “clean, crisp, and pristine” color that “is suggestive of simplicity and modernity”
- PANTONE 14-4104 TCX Northern Droplet, a “rainy day gray” that “promises a quiet respite”
- PANTONE 16-1317 TCX Brush, a “utilitarian khaki hue” that “provides a natural blend to its surroundings”
Whether you’re looking for a runway-worthy color palette or simply a new hue to paint your walls, you can check out Pantone’s full report here.