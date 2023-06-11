This TikToker’s Parisian-Inspired DIY Curtains Only Cost $29
There’s nothing like starting your morning with a cup of coffee while appreciating the view from your home’s windows — especially if you happen to admire your curtains. Whether they’re extravagant, subtle, or simple, curtains can bring more life to your natural lighting, plus they might give you a reason to do an easy DIY like one TikToker.
McKenna Barry (@mrsmckennabarry) posted a peaceful video to TikTok of the morning view from her kitchen, and someone immediately asked about the eye-catching cafe curtains on the window. Between their slightly crinkled look and effortless flow in the breeze, the curtains resembled the decorations inside of a Parisian cafe.
Barry offered a quick and easy suggestion for mimicking the Parisian look, and it’s only going to cost you a total of $29.
“I got a gauze table runner from Amazon, but it comes in a set of two so it’s actually eight dollars each,” she said while unraveling the material. “I cut it to the length I needed plus 2-3 inches, so I could fold it over on itself and clamp it together with the curtain rings.”
Barry mentioned that the curtain rod is available at Lowe’s for $5, and the curtain rings are also $5 from Target. For a DIY this simple, it’s easy to mimic the Parisian look in your kitchen, bathroom, or wherever you see fit.
And commenters thoroughly enjoyed her tutorial while hinting that her aesthetic reminds them of a “cozy fall afternoon and pie baking.” Others said that they duplicated the same look with vintage fabric napkins or wedding backdrop panels, so you can get creative and don’t have to use the same material that Barry purchased.
With these curtains, you’ll be ready to serve a plate of croissants and sweet treats on the counter, and your kitchen will look … a “oui” bit different.