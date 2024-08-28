While you could sit on the bowl itself, the toilet seat makes the entire experience more comfortable. According to Wood, the seat is usually made of plastic or wood, and you shouldn’t need to replace it more than every five to seven years, depending on the construction and whether the seat shows signs of wear, staining, or damage. And — sorry, if you’re already squeamish about toilets — the seat attracts germs and bacteria over time. “A new seat ensures better sanitation and reduces the risk of bacterial growth,” says Wood. The good news is that replacing a seat is an easy DIY that you can perform with a screwdriver.