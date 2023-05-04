This TikToker Used Peel-and-Stick Tiles in a Surprising Spot — And It Looks Incredible
A white ceiling is the default design choice for many. Here’s how you could do it differently.
Back in March, interior design expert Julie Souza posted about a renter-friendly hack that instantly adds warmth and character to an otherwise mundane ceiling. Her trick? Peel-and-stick tiles.
In her TikTok video, she buys Norway Oak tiles from Smart Tiles and proceeds to cut the stickers, using a pair of scissors and a utility knife for precision. It takes a bit of work to apply the tiles on the ceiling, but the effort is worth it.
The area by the staircase looked okay before, but the newer version of it is better. The place feels warmer and more inviting, plus the natural color pairs well with the houseplants, rock garden, and oak hardwood flooring.
“I just felt like this area could use a little bit of love,” said Souza. “Look how seamless it looks. It completely transformed this little nook.”
A follower, meanwhile, said what we’re all thinking right now: “I didn’t realize white ceilings were the problem until this video.”
And did I mention that the hack is renter-friendly? You can have a ceiling with texture and depth, while making sure you get your deposit back. It’s a low-risk project that makes a big impact.
“I love it, so smart and you can change it whenever you want,” said one commenter, to which Souza replied: “I love my commitment free.”
To see more DIY hacks and home decor finds from Souza, you can follow her on TikTok.