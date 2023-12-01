This TikToker Covered Her Picture Frame Holes with Faux Flowers

As one commenter joked: “I wasn’t going to get my deposit back anyway 😂.”



Although Rachel specifically shouted out Dollar Tree, you can achieve this look using your favorite faux flowers from any store. Wide varieties of faux florals are also currently available online at retailers like Amazon, Michael’s, Afloral, and Nearly Natural.



If you eventually decide to cover holes in your wall, we recommend picking up some lightweight spackle, a putty knife, and a sanding sponge. After cleaning any excess debris from the hole, make sure to load your putty knife with a generous amount of spackle and force it into the hole in the wall, filling it back up. Until then, though, feel free to indulge in a floral moment!