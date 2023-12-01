This TikToker Covered Her Picture Frame Holes with Faux Flowers
It can be a pain to take the time and spackle the holes in your wall left behind by hanging up art and other wall decor. However, to one DIYer, these eyesores presented an opportunity. TikTok content creator Rachel (@rachelbabyx) recently shared a video demonstrating how she fills the holes left behind on her walls with faux flowers, adding floral pops of color to her space.
“Holes from hanging items? Use Dollar Tree flowers for a cute DIY flower wall! 🌸🌺🌸,” Rachel wrote in the video.
To install the flowers, she simply cut a singular flower from a faux bouquet until the stem was only a few inches long. Then she positioned the flower inside of the leftover wall hole, and voilà! An unexpected floral display that fits in well with gallery walls and blank spaces alike.
As one commenter joked: “I wasn’t going to get my deposit back anyway 😂.”
Although Rachel specifically shouted out Dollar Tree, you can achieve this look using your favorite faux flowers from any store. Wide varieties of faux florals are also currently available online at retailers like Amazon, Michael’s, Afloral, and Nearly Natural.
If you eventually decide to cover holes in your wall, we recommend picking up some lightweight spackle, a putty knife, and a sanding sponge. After cleaning any excess debris from the hole, make sure to load your putty knife with a generous amount of spackle and force it into the hole in the wall, filling it back up. Until then, though, feel free to indulge in a floral moment!