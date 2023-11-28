This Ornament Garland at Dollar Tree Is Only $5
If you’ve already started decorating for the holidays, you’re not alone. Retailers like Target and HomeGoods started unveiling their Christmas decorations in October, and other stores now also have aisles filled with the holly jolly spirit — and that includes Dollar Tree.
For only $5, the six-foot-long beaded ball-shaped garland is a hidden gem in the Dollar Tree PLUS! section, and you can’t beat the low price. The plastic garlands are available in an assortment of colors: silver and gold, red and green, blue and white, and red and gold. Whether you’re playing with traditional colors or choosing to have a minimal approach to your decor, these garlands can complement your home in a wreath or Christmas tree, or draped alongside a curtain.
In a TikTok by Liz Fenwick, the garlands were spotted by Fenwick at a Dollar Tree near Kansas City, and they honestly look way more luxe than their $5 price tag. In case your local stores don’t have a PLUS! section, you can shop online for some of the company’s products, but there’s a catch: You have to order in bulk. Because the items are only available for wholesale purchases, expect to have 12 garlands for $60, which can be a good deal if you’re planning to decorate your entire house or share them with a friend.
The PLUS! section currently has some other rare treats that are priced from $3 to $5. You can shop selective items like a bamboo cheese board set to adorable reindeer costumes for your pet at Dollar Tree, in addition to the garland.
Spice up your living room with a special kind of holiday decor this year and quickly visit your local Dollar Tree to buy a handful of these garlands. Trust me — you’ll save some time and energy not attempting this DIY.