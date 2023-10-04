HomeGoods Already Has Holiday Decor, Like a Huge Hot Pink Nutcracker

Although it’s finally October, this month will quickly pass by like September, and those who celebrate Christmas will be putting up their tree before they know it. And if you thought that Halloween decorations and costumes arrived at stores a bit too early, there are already Christmas items that are flying off the shelf.



During the last week of September, HomeGoods unveiled a small portion of its Christmas decorations, including gingerbread-shaped pillows, nutcracker figurines, and colorful Christmas trees. After scrolling through the “Christmas in October” side of TikTok, you might just be influenced to do some early shopping for yourself or others.