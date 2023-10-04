HomeGoods Already Has Holiday Decor, Like a Huge Hot Pink Nutcracker
Although it’s finally October, this month will quickly pass by like September, and those who celebrate Christmas will be putting up their tree before they know it. And if you thought that Halloween decorations and costumes arrived at stores a bit too early, there are already Christmas items that are flying off the shelf.
During the last week of September, HomeGoods unveiled a small portion of its Christmas decorations, including gingerbread-shaped pillows, nutcracker figurines, and colorful Christmas trees. After scrolling through the “Christmas in October” side of TikTok, you might just be influenced to do some early shopping for yourself or others.
Because it’s only the first week of October, this is clearly just a glimpse of the season’s offerings, and you can bet that there will be a holly jolly version of the viral ghost blanket from HomeGoods, Marshalls, or T.J. Maxx. For now, the items that seem to be catching attention on TikTok are mostly blankets, pillows, or the Hello Kitty kitchenware.
This enormous, hot-pink nutcracker at HomeGoods fits with this year’s Barbiecore trend. But its high price tag ($400) might persuade you to purchase the all-white lookalike at Walmart ($129) and spray-paint it yourself.
Besides the cute, pastel oversized throws that are popular, Marshalls has released a variety of character-themed covers like Snoopy, The Grinch, and Winnie the Pooh. Even if you don’t need more blankets, you might end up with one or two of these in your cart.
Even though your Christmas tree ornaments might still be collecting dust in a closet or attic, there’s no time to waste when it comes to these decorations. These items will fly off the shelf before you even order your Halloween costume, so take a trip to your local HomeGoods and spread that holiday cheer!
