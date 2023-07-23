TikTok Is Obsessed with This Cozy Ghost Blanket from HomeGoods
Apartment Therapy’s annual Small/Cool Contest is back again! Look inside 71 homes and tell us which is the smallest and coolest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000. Start voting now!
Adorably spooky home decor isn’t limited to October anymore. Just ask HomeGoods. The retailer has already begun selling several items from its 2023 Halloween catalog — including an adorable pink and white ghost blanket that’s already gone viral.
TikTok content creator Grace (@beautybygracex) recently showed off the find in a viral video, writing, “I am sooo ready for fall and Halloween decor.”
“POV: You found the pink ghost blanket at HomeGoods,” the video text reads, as the camera pans over the 50” x 60” throw.
In just four days, Grace’s video racked up over 48,200 likes and 258,000 views.
“Not me about to hop in my car and go to Homegoods,” one TikToker commented.
Another wrote: “I love fall, I love Halloween, I need this.”
The pink and white ghost blanket hails from the brand Cupcakes and Cashmere and retails for $24.99 in-store (as opposed to its original $36 list price).
Unfortunately, it’s not currently available on HomeGoods’ website, so you’ll have to head out to your local store to check whether they’ve begun getting in the Halloween spirit.
In the meantime, you can shop a significant portion of HomeGoods’ Halloween collection online under their “Holiday & Seasonal” section. Although the brand’s fan-favorite Sherpa Ghost Pillow has already sold out, there are plenty of other offerings to stock up on before autumn officially arrives. While you search for the pink and white ghost blanket, you can also check out several other cute seasonal throws on the HomeGoods website, from a $16.99 candy corn costume throw to a $24.99 celestial knit throw.