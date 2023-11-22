“Aesthetic Christmas” Decor Is Out, According to TikTok

Fellow TikToker Brit says she’s breaking up with “aesthetic christmas” too. In her TikTok, published November 2, she said, “Every single year, I go back and I look at my pictures of past Christmas trees and Christmas decorations and I always think to myself ‘something’s missing.’” When she looks at photos from ‘90s holidays from her grandma and great-grandma’s houses — with their “shiny bright ornaments and everything vintage, lots of tinsel, lots of colored lights, and the bubblers” — she says, “When I go back and look at those pictures, it does something to me.” She notes that her children’s eyes “light up” upon seeing them, too.