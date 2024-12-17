I Can’t Believe This Dreamy Luxe Bedding Brand Is at T.J. Maxx Right Now (for Half the Price!)
One thing about me? I love a good bedding set. As I’ve aged, I’ve started to get really serious about making sure that my bedding is plush and comfortable. In every sense of the word, I want to be cocooned in bed in the softest sheets under some seriously fluffy duvets. And while I’ll never fully give up my jersey sheet sets (sorry, not sorry) I am starting to upgrade to a much less college dorm room style bedding set by slowly investing in linen bedding.
One brand that I’ve been lightly obsessed with on social media, Piglet in Bed, has always been on my wish list but I’ve yet to have the budget for. But now, it’s showing up on the shelves in an unexpected (but exciting) place, at least according to TikTok.
TikToker grisel_rodriguezzz posted a video on Dec. 8 showing the iconic Piglet in Bed duvet covers in multiple different patterns at T.J. Maxx on sale for $179 for a king or California king-size duvet cover.
I know, I know — $179 isn’t exactly cheap, but compared with the full retail price at Piglet in Bed online, it’s a total steal. At its regular website, a king or California king-size linen duvet cover is $319, a full/queen size is $299, and a twin size is $229. So if you’ve been waiting to buy a linen duvet cover, this might be the best deal yet, considering it’s $140 off!
Unfortunately, it looks like the offer isn’t available online, but T.J. Maxx shoppers commented in the TikTok that they had been lucky. One lucky commenter — so lucky I’m actively jealous — said that they found the green gingham print at their T.J. Maxx, and “there was no price tag on it so they sold it to me for FIFTY DOLLARS.”
Another said “i just know i’m going to get my heart broken when i can’t find these tomorrow at my location lol,” while another said that they were “RUNNING” to their T.J. Maxx because the product had been on their wish list forever.
As for me? I, too, will run to my local T.J. Maxx to see if I can snag these gorgeous duvet covers. And if not, I’ll keep an eye out for any future Piglet in Bed sales because I’m obsessed with this brand!