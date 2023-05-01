These Unusual Trader Joe’s “Pincushion” Flowers Make Any Bouquet Pop
Looking to add a bit of interest to your springtime flower arrangements? Trader Joe’s just introduced pincushion flowers to its garden section, and they’ll definitely make any bouquet you craft look a lot more interesting.
“I saw these and was immediately gravitated to their fun colors and unique design,” Natasha from the @traderjoeslist Instagram account wrote in an April 22 caption. “Pair them with any flower arrangement and it will definitely make it pop!”
Pincushion protea is a shrub that grows in warmer, frost-free climates and blooms annually for about eight years. The blooming flowers, which look like pins sticking out of a cushion, come in red, orange, and yellow hues, making it easy to pair with other bright options you might spot as you shop.
The shrubs are low-maintenance and a great evergreen option to plant if you’re looking for a wow-factor addition to your garden. But for now, you can take the blossoms for a test drive for $5.99 at Trader Joe’s.
Head to your local Trader Joe’s to see if they have pincushion bouquets in stock, and experiment with how this unusual bloom can spice up a surface in your home.