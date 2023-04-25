This $9 Amazon Tool Prevents Floppy Flower Arrangements

According to other TikTokers, using a flower frog will make you feel like a florist — especially if you switch up the item that’s holding your arrangement. Using a bowl could be a good alternative to a vase, as the frog will give you a bit more control over the flower’s stature.



If you’ve been itching to take up floral arrangements as a hobby or just want to jazz up the centerpiece before your next dinner party, consider buying a handful of these flower frogs. Not only will they prevent floppy flowers, but your arrangements will also look like they’re hanging perfectly in mid-air.