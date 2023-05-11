This Common Weed Is Actually a Great Insect Repellent

Although pineapple weeds are often invasive due to the fact that they can form dense mats, Garden Organic notes that the plant can do well in a controlled environment as long as it’s controlled by cultivation and hand weeding to prevent additional seeding from taking place. The plant can commonly be found in lawns, pastures, parks, pathways, and roadsides. It’s primarily identifiable by its namesake tiny yellow flower heads, which resemble and smell just like pineapples. And don’t worry — none of its lookalikes are poisonous. Happy foraging!