This TikToker Shows That Even Fireplaces Look Great with Pink Checkerboard
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of this summer’s “Barbie” movie, Barbiecore decor is showing zero signs of slowing down. Inspired by the mononymous pop-culture phenom herself, plenty of DIY enthusiasts are leaning all the way into all things whimsical, colorful, and (of course) varying shades of pink, with one new homeowner flexing her creative muscles to transform her fireplace and coffee table into decorative statements that would fit right in at Barbie’s Dreamhouse.
TikTok creator Danielle of @homeatonetwentynine has been taking followers along every step of the way as she and her partner, Nathan, decorate their first home together. And while they’ve settled on plenty of cozy neutrals for the walls and furniture, it’s the Barbie-inspired touches that have TikTok followers truly delighted.
Danielle began by putting pink and white vinyl stickers from Amazon in a cool checkerboard pattern on top of a white IKEA coffee table, cutting them to size where needed. The end result is an elevated, trendy statement piece that pops against the neutrals elsewhere in the room.
After adding a tropical green floor rug beneath the table, Danielle got to work, painting the frame of the fireplace a soft pink hue, and continuing the bright pink and white checkerboard theme to the main part of the fireplace. Some indoor plants and a vibrant gallery wall of fun, retro prints and tchotchkes above the mantel add to the kitschy appeal, with the couple sharing plans to add more faux greenery in time.
It seems like there will be no shortage of color in their U.K. home, with Danielle even perfecting a DIY rainbow arch along the edges of a curved doorway in a fun, colorful twist. It’s safe to say that Barbie, Ken, and all their pals would enjoy hanging out in this stylish, sophisticated abode.