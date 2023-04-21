This TikToker Shows That Even Fireplaces Look Great with Pink Checkerboard

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of this summer’s “Barbie” movie, Barbiecore decor is showing zero signs of slowing down. Inspired by the mononymous pop-culture phenom herself, plenty of DIY enthusiasts are leaning all the way into all things whimsical, colorful, and (of course) varying shades of pink, with one new homeowner flexing her creative muscles to transform her fireplace and coffee table into decorative statements that would fit right in at Barbie’s Dreamhouse.