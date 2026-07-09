When the storage baskets first arrived, they were honestly a bit smaller than I had been picturing, but once I got to dividing my t-shirts, leggings, shorts, sweaters, and pajamas into the separate bins, I realized that they could hold much more than I had imagined. I hadn’t accounted for the 40.8 inches of height when they’re all stacked together. The shelves almost reached the top of my tall closet ceiling, so I got to use up as much vertical space as possible (something that reviewers also note, especially for campers and RVs).