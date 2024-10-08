The “Versatile” Stackable Bins That Instantly Doubled My Closet Storage Are on Sale for Prime Day
I’m constantly at war in my apartment against clutter. Not only am I a shopping editor who brings multiple products into her home each month to test, I am a shopping editor who lives in a one-bedroom that’s around 600-square feet. Did I mention I share it with my boyfriend? Basically, bringing one to two new objects into our home can upset the very delicate balance that we’ve created. We have a one-in-one-out rule that applies even to books.
My biggest battle has always been with my closet. It’s where I store all of my clothes, beyond the two drawers in my boyfriend’s dresser devoted to undergarments and socks. I have one closet shelf that isn’t very wide, but it makes up for it in height. I created the most precarious sweater and sweatshirt towers to try to use up all of my available space, but after one-too-many closet avalanches, I decided I needed a solution. Enter: The Pinkpum stackable plastic basket set. Luckily for me, it was on sale for Prime Day in July, and now for Prime Big Deal Days, it’s on sale again!
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Deals & Steals newsletter for the latest sales and budget-friendly finds.
What is the Pinkpum Stackable Plastic Storage Baskets Set?
I first spotted the Pinkpum Stackable Plastic Storage Baskets on the Amazon Movers & Shakers list. During the push to get organized in the new year, Amazon shoppers couldn’t get enough of this set. Thousands were bought in a month.
I could see why — these plastic stackable organizers are technically four separate drawers. They easily snap together to create sturdy drawers that can hold quite a bit of weight. The drawers could stand on their own, if needed. When stacked, the three top drawers can slide in and out. For obvious reasons, the bottom one can’t.
Why I Love Pinkpum Stackable Bins
I bought these storage baskets in July, during Prime Day when they were last on super-sale. When they first arrived, they were honestly a bit smaller than I had been picturing, but once I got to dividing my t-shirts, leggings and shorts, sweaters, and pajamas into the four separate bins, I realized that they could hold much more than I had imagined. I hadn’t accounted for the 29.2 inches of height. The shelves almost reached the top of my tall closet ceiling, so I got to use up as much vertical space as possible.
Now, it’s much easier to find what I’m looking for in my closet without causing an avalanche. Putting away laundry (one of my least favorite chores) has become a breeze now everything has a place. It really did free up so much space and got rid of so much frustration. I might just buy a second one.