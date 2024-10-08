The “Versatile” Stackable Bins That Instantly Doubled My Closet Storage Are on Sale for Prime Day

My biggest battle has always been with my closet. It’s where I store all of my clothes, beyond the two drawers in my boyfriend’s dresser devoted to undergarments and socks. I have one closet shelf that isn’t very wide, but it makes up for it in height. I created the most precarious sweater and sweatshirt towers to try to use up all of my available space, but after one-too-many closet avalanches, I decided I needed a solution. Enter: The Pinkpum stackable plastic basket set. Luckily for me, it was on sale for Prime Day in July, and now for Prime Big Deal Days, it’s on sale again!