This Pioneer Woman-Approved Couch Is “Perfect” (and Comes in 2 Gorgeous Colors!)
If you’re part of Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Woman fan club, then you’re going to love the news I have to share. Drummond just announced the largest expansion of her furniture line at Walmart to date, and this most recent drop includes couches, recliners, beds, and more. And you can buy your favorite finds right now on Walmart’s website.
“After seeing the overwhelmingly positive response to my first furniture collection and its additional colorways, I really wanted to bring in more of the look that’s most in line with how my family and I live,” Drummond said in a press release. “There are durable ranch-friendly pieces, as well as items with more softness and femininity, and I adore where this collection has landed.”
Drummond’s latest release builds off of her vintage-inspired country aesthetic but with an upscale twist. The couches in particular are a big highlight. Her Laurel Tufted Sofa, for example, comes in both cream and Pioneer Woman teal and features both rustic elements (the chunky wooden legs) and elegant touches (the crushed velvet upholstery).
And this sofa is already racking up the five-star reviews. “I love this sofa. It’s incredibly comfortable,” one commenter wrote. “The cushioning is the perfect balance of soft and firm. Having a curve on the sides makes it very comfortable to sit sideways. A great sofa overall!”
Another new hit in The Pioneer Woman collection is the spindle bed that looks like an heirloom but is just $400. It’s made of solid wood and comes in both a dark “Homestead Brown” as well as white, and is also offered in both Twin and Queen sizes. You can get that classic farmhouse look with all the modern conveniences like supportive mattress slats and a center support leg.
The collection also includes new dining chairs and tables, upholstered storage ottomans, faux cowhide benches, counter height stools, a kitchen island, and faux leather recliners, which come in both solid brown and with cowhide accents.
You can check out the entire new drop on Walmart’s website right now to find your new favorite piece you’ll become obsessed with.