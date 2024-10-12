The Pioneer Woman Uses the “Cocoon” Trend to Make Her Kitchen Feel Twice as Big (I Love It!)
Ree Drummond (better known as The Pioneer Woman) has been inviting people into her TV kitchen for years, showing them how to cook comfort food and country staples. But in the last five or so years, Drummond has brought followers into her actual kitchen via Instagram, where she’s been sharing videos about what she cooks for her family on the daily and how she decorates her home to reflect her lifestyle.
Drummond, who blogged about her new home design in April 2024, has tons of sneaky and clever decorating and organizing ideas, like the brilliant way she “hides” her pots and pans in plain sight and her $20 tip for making fresh flowers look vintage. And although her recent how-to for apple butter made my mouth water, it wasn’t just the food that caught my eye: I couldn’t stop staring at her beautiful stone countertops.
The cream-colored countertops, veined with honey gold, are carried up onto the wall behind the stove in Drummond’s kitchen. (Giada de Laurentiis is also a fan of this decorating style.) It creates an old-world look that, along with the natural wood cabinets, make the space feel warm, homey, and welcoming and “cocoons” the space to make it feel bigger.
“What is the name of the stone on your island? Love it!” one person commented on Drummond’s recent post. “Is that Dekton?! I must know. Or a porcelain? Looks too shiny for a marble/quartz/quartzite. Please do tell!” another person wrote.
Someone else added, “Delicious!! I can’t wait to make this! What kind of stone are your countertops? They are lovely!”
“What kind of countertop do you have? Is it marble?” another person asked, and in response to this comment, Drummond confirmed that it is in fact quartzite!
Quartzite is a naturally occurring metamorphic rock found in sandstone, according to The Stone Collection. It’s a natural stone that’s extracted from quarries and it’s used to make quartz, which is a man-made countertop that’s created when crushed stone (quartzite) and a binding resin are combined. While it’s durable and low-maintenance, quartz can be susceptible to heat damage.
I love the look in Drummond’s kitchen, and I’m not alone. When she first posted about her new kitchen in 2023, so many of her followers shared how much they “loved” her new backsplash.