The Pioneer Woman Uses This Vintage-Inspired Styling Tip That You Can Re-create for $20

Arrange your flowers in glasses just as you would in a bud vase — take off any excess foliage below the water line to prevent rot and algae growth, and then snip the stems at an angle to help keep them hydrated. You can tie a rubber band around the stems so the arrangement won’t budge, or create a grid with some clear tape to keep the flowers upright. Or, do as Ree does and stay loose with it — let the flowers speak for themselves!



When your vase collection just can’t handle your flower assortment, or if you’re wanting to disperse your flowers in smaller bunches throughout the house, Ree’s glass trick is the way to go. Pick up her set of four tumblers or use some you already have at home to style flowers here, there, and everywhere!