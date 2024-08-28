The Pioneer Woman Uses This Vintage-Inspired Styling Tip That You Can Re-create for $20
What happens when your garden produces more blooms than you have vases? It’s time to get creative à la The Pioneer Woman (aka Ree Drummond). Ree’s dahlia harvest this year is beyond impressive, and to spread the wealth throughout her home, she ditched traditional vases and opted for regular vintage-style glasses instead. The result is a homey look that lets you put little bursts of homegrown color anywhere and everywhere.
“Love bites, but dahlias rule!!!” Ree captioned her Instagram video. Though most followers were commenting on how beautiful the dahlias are (as they should!), a few people clocked the “vases,” too. “The glasses,” one person commented on her post, adding, “swoon.”
Ree actually sells similar vintage-style glasses through her Walmart collection. They come in clear, turquoise, and pink glass, and are a spacious 16 ounces — the perfect size for both iced tea and a handful of garden blooms.
Arrange your flowers in glasses just as you would in a bud vase — take off any excess foliage below the water line to prevent rot and algae growth, and then snip the stems at an angle to help keep them hydrated. You can tie a rubber band around the stems so the arrangement won’t budge, or create a grid with some clear tape to keep the flowers upright. Or, do as Ree does and stay loose with it — let the flowers speak for themselves!
When your vase collection just can’t handle your flower assortment, or if you’re wanting to disperse your flowers in smaller bunches throughout the house, Ree’s glass trick is the way to go. Pick up her set of four tumblers or use some you already have at home to style flowers here, there, and everywhere!