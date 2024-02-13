The Pioneer Woman’s Pots and Pans Are Tucked Away in the Most Ingenious Spot
Do you dream of one day having a gorgeous brass-accented kitchen a celebrity chef would approve of? Well, you can achieve that goal sooner than later, thanks to a hot tip from the Pioneer Woman herself. Using a simple brass pot rail, Ree Drummond shared a stylish, sleek way to show off your go-to kitchen tools — no celebrity-chef budget required.
Drummond showed off her pots and pans railing in an Instagram post on February 11, in which she debuted her new cookware colors, Coral and Merlot, from her Pioneer Woman line at Walmart. She mounted her rail onto her marble backsplash behind her cooktop and under her range hood, which makes it super simple to grab the pot or pan she needs when working at the stove.
Using a rail to add vertical storage to your kitchen isn’t exactly a new idea (it’s also a great way to keep your go-to tools available when you need them throughout the day), but the thing that makes Drummond’s kitchen work so well — and feel fresh! — is that the pots and pans are right where she needs them: behind her cooktop and within arm’s reach.
Sometimes when you’re thinking about where to mount or hang items, it can be easy to favor aesthetics and overlook utility, but Drummond’s behind-the-range display makes an ingenious case for doing both.
And although this setup looks as expensive as it does impressive, you can get a similar look with this Pottery Barn brass rail that’s currently marked down to just under $80. Available in three sizes ranging from 30 inches up to 48 inches, the Manchester Brass Rail can hold up to 29 pounds and comes with matching brass hooks that make hanging and grabbing your go-to pots and pans a breeze.
Mounting hardware is included in your purchase, although extra tools and hardware may be needed if you’re planning on attaching this rail to marble or tile.
Now you can cook like Drummond and style your kitchen like her, too. Consider yourself one step closer to that celeb chef-inspired kitchen of your dreams.