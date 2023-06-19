Here’s How Much Americans Spend on Houseplants Each Year
A new report from Tree Triage has found the different gardening habits of Americans, including how much money each one spends on houseplants annually.
In a survey of 1,000 homeowners, the company learned that the average person shells out about $172 on flora each year.
That might not seem like a huge amount compared to the thousands of dollars spent by some truly-obsessed plant parents, but it’s still a good chunk of money for herbs and vegetables.
One explanation why many are spending so much on plants is that they always have to replace the greenery they’ve killed. According to the study, 87% of respondents have overwatered or underwatered a houseplant, while 52% blame their accidents on a lack of knowledge, and 60% admitted they simply forgot.
“Some Americans feel like they’re cursed when it comes to keeping plants alive,” the report said. “In fact, nearly 1 in 6 (14%) feel they kill every plant they try to grow. Gen Z identifies with this more than any other generation!”
In addition, certain cities struggle at gardening more than others. The researchers determined the places where residents were most likely to kill plants based on the number of searches for greenery-saving solutions.
The city with the most plant casualties? Spokane.
“This may be because people living there also must deal with Washington’s rainy weather, so they have to make sure they don’t overwater their plants when Mother Nature is at work.”
10 of the top 30 cities on the list, meanwhile, are in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. “That may be because, on top of learning the art of gardening, people living in these states also have to deal with incredibly hot climates with an often unforgiving sun.”
It’s not all bad news. If you’re one of those who spend around $172 on your garden annually, the findings revealed that you can save $65 on groceries each month by growing your own food. That’s $780 per year!
“More than 2 in 3 (68%) Americans try to grow their own food, and it pays off for them in more ways than one,” the report wrote, adding: “… 92% also say their food tastes better than grocery store food.”
The study also touches on topics like what people plant, how much Americans spend on yard maintenance, and the average cost of fixing outdoor damage from severe weather. You can read the full report at Tree Triage.