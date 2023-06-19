Here’s How Much Americans Spend on Houseplants Each Year

10 of the top 30 cities on the list, meanwhile, are in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. “That may be because, on top of learning the art of gardening, people living in these states also have to deal with incredibly hot climates with an often unforgiving sun.”



It’s not all bad news. If you’re one of those who spend around $172 on your garden annually, the findings revealed that you can save $65 on groceries each month by growing your own food. That’s $780 per year!