This TikToker Found a Brilliant Way to Display Polaroid Photos
Have you ever found yourself faced with a bunch of old Polaroid photos lying around? You could toss them in storage or chuck a few on a pinboard, but a viral TikTok hack offers another solution: Display them all together in a frame!
TikTok content creator Tina (@doubleteezy) tried out the idea in a recent video, which has already racked up over 959,200 likes and 8.3 million views since it was posted on April 22.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
“This is your sign to put your polaroid pictures in a frame,” the video’s text reads. In the clip, Tina painstakingly arranged and taped down dozens of polaroids inside of a 24×35 3/4” IKEA LOMVIKEN frame, which retails for $29.99. Then she reattached the back of the frame, and voila! A cute and creative way to show off photos.
“Finally a spot for my 82784 instax mini pictures I’ve collected over the years,” Tina captioned the video.
Clearly, plenty of TikTok viewers were taken with the idea as well. “I love that this looks so clean and organized,” one commenter wrote. As another viewer pointed out, you don’t even necessarily need a Polaroid camera to make this decorating trick a reality.
“This works well with Insta pictures from the Walgreens app,” they wrote.
Other viewers offered suggestions to make this DIY hack even more painless and long-lasting. “What I do is buy the paper background they sell in Hobby Lobby or Michael’s and tape my pictures to that paper,” one TikToker noted. “Just in case the frame ever breaks.”
One viewer suggested that Tina put UV film over the top “to protect the photos from fading.”
Ready to try out the polaroid frame hack for yourself? If you haven’t picked up a camera already, check out Apartment Therapy’s recommendations for the 11 best instant print cameras.