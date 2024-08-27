This Homeowner Used Pole Wrap in the Smartest Way in Her Kitchen (It’s So Cute!)

Sousa also used a similar trick to test out the fluted wood trend on her headboard before committing to it, which shows off this material’s versatility. Similarly, a New York City renter used Pole-Wrap to create an easy backsplash that didn’t require spending time and energy on tiling, and the results there are equally stunning.



As Sousa points out, the contact paper hack is good for homeowners and renters alike, but it’s adding the Pole-Wrap that pushes it into a truly great idea for me. Try this idea out in your kitchen, your bedroom, or even your bathroom — the possibilities are endless. And you don’t have to apply Pole-Wrap to a full wall, either!