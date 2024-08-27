This Homeowner Used Pole Wrap in the Smartest Way in Her Kitchen (It’s So Cute!)
Fluted wood furniture has emerged as one of the biggest texture trends over the past few years, thanks to the rise of design aesthetics like warm minimalism and quiet luxury. This material can be quite expensive and time-consuming to install, which is why many people are turning to Pole-Wrap for a quick fix.
Now, you might think Pole-Wrap is only for whole-house renovators making changes to full walls, but TikTok creator Julie Sousa (@the_avantgarde) disagrees. She finds DIY finishes like decorative contact paper and Pole-Wrap give her lots of room to keep changing up her home’s look, and that you don’t have to cover an entire room in fluting to make a big design change. Recently, she decided to use Pole-Wrap in an unexpected place — on her kitchen island — and she was able to reverse it instantly, thanks to a creative installation hack.
The hack is ingenious — Sousa simply added contact paper onto her kitchen island first then used construction adhesive to layer the Pole-Wrap over it. While she eventually ended up pivoting away from this material, in my opinion the end result looked pretty elegant. This method is also a great way to try out the trend with minimal commitment before you decide if you want to add it permanently to your home. Kitchen island replacements and updates can cost a pretty penny — so why not try an affordable, easily reversible DIY first?
Sousa also used a similar trick to test out the fluted wood trend on her headboard before committing to it, which shows off this material’s versatility. Similarly, a New York City renter used Pole-Wrap to create an easy backsplash that didn’t require spending time and energy on tiling, and the results there are equally stunning.
As Sousa points out, the contact paper hack is good for homeowners and renters alike, but it’s adding the Pole-Wrap that pushes it into a truly great idea for me. Try this idea out in your kitchen, your bedroom, or even your bathroom — the possibilities are endless. And you don’t have to apply Pole-Wrap to a full wall, either!