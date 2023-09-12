Check Out 5 Pop Culture-Inspired Kitchen Designs (Including “Barbie”)

It’s no secret that quiet luxury has been one of the top trends of the year, so fans of the Bridgerton spinoff series Queen Charlotte will fawn over this ornate, maximalist aesthetic. “To create interiors that Charlotte herself would be proud of, try experimenting with rich jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, and burgundy, adding pastels like baby pink or powder blue for some brightness,” the pros note. “Regency design was full of vibrant color palettes, and these can make excellent base colors for cupboards and countertops, or furniture like dining chairs.”



“When picking out tables, dressers, or cabinets, opt for classic, vintage pieces made of solid wood for a Regency feel — you can even get crafty and swap modern-looking taps, doorknobs, and cupboard handles to ornate gold or brass fittings,” they add. “Elaborate wallpaper, fresh flowers, and luxurious soft furnishings made with velvet or silk will help you add finishing touches fit for a queen.”