Check Out 5 Pop Culture-Inspired Kitchen Designs (Including “Barbie”)
If a kitchen reno is on the horizon, you might be on the hunt for some fresh inspiration for design and decor. Turns out, your favorite movies and TV shows of 2023 might actually be the ticket to your dream kitchen, with interior design pros sharing five mockups inspired by the biggest pop culture sensations of the year.
The interior designers at The White Kitchen Company used AI to create five captivating pop culture-inspired kitchens to suit any style preferences, and you’re sure to have a statement kitchen that you’ll love for years to come should you pick one of these design schemes.
Barbie
Of course, Barbiecore still reigns supreme, with the interior designers recommending a bold pink monochrome look to create your own Barbie Dreamhouse kitchen. They suggest layering in different pink hues on the countertops, cabinets, and appliances, adding white and gold fixtures and pops of green to keep the space from looking too one-dimensional.
Daisy Jones & the Six
If all-pink everything isn’t quite your style, perhaps a vintage design inspired by Daisy Jones & the Six might fit the bill. The throwback miniseries creates a perfect venue for a “warm, saturated color palette” and “curved, organic shapes and boho patterns like paisley,” the pros note. “When incorporating this style into your home, a great place to start is to create a color wheel that features all the shades and hues you’d likely see in a classic ‘70s home, such as Billy and Camila’s love shack or the band’s shared house,” they add. “Typically, this includes warm, earthy, and often muted shades such as ochre or mustard yellow, chocolate brown, olive green, powder blue, or rusted orange.”
For full renos, curved countertops, breakfast islands, or dining chairs would look downright groovy, but if you’re on a budget, the addition of houseplants and retro wall art would give the same vibe without breaking the bank.
The Mandalorian
Fans of The Mandalorian will love a futuristic Western feel, which the designers note can be achieved by “balancing cool tones like muted blue and gunmetal gray with warm, sandy beiges.” Sleek, smart appliances, shabby chic fittings in chrome or brass (such as pendant lights or stripped metal cooker hoods), hammered copper pans on display hooks above the stove, and metal bar stools can elevate the theme, creating something truly out of this world.
The Little Mermaid
Make a splash with a mermaidcore kitchen inspired by The Little Mermaid, which looks to the sea to create a calming coastal design scheme with plenty of personality. Working with a soft, nautical-inspired palette, the pros note that “mermaidcore adds a more whimsical, youthful twist with pastel shades of lavender, blue, and pink” as well as seafoam shades like teal and turquoise. Incorporate scalloped edges and anything that features a shimmery, pearlescent material. “While natural accessories like shells, driftwood, or sea glass are a no-brainer, you can also bring elegant touches to rooms like the kitchen with fish-scale tiles or ocean-inspired crockery,” they add.
Queen Charlotte
It’s no secret that quiet luxury has been one of the top trends of the year, so fans of the Bridgerton spinoff series Queen Charlotte will fawn over this ornate, maximalist aesthetic. “To create interiors that Charlotte herself would be proud of, try experimenting with rich jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, and burgundy, adding pastels like baby pink or powder blue for some brightness,” the pros note. “Regency design was full of vibrant color palettes, and these can make excellent base colors for cupboards and countertops, or furniture like dining chairs.”
“When picking out tables, dressers, or cabinets, opt for classic, vintage pieces made of solid wood for a Regency feel — you can even get crafty and swap modern-looking taps, doorknobs, and cupboard handles to ornate gold or brass fittings,” they add. “Elaborate wallpaper, fresh flowers, and luxurious soft furnishings made with velvet or silk will help you add finishing touches fit for a queen.”