Score Up to 50% Off Editor-Loved Finds from Pottery Barn’s Can’t-Miss Fourth of July Sale

When it comes to these larger purchases, it’s rare that the ever-classic Pottery Barn disappoints us. Its reputation is well-earned in our eyes: We’ve tried out dozens of their items, from sectionals to bed frames, and we’re nearly always impressed with the quality and style. Lucky for us, the retailer is offering significant discounts for the 4th of July holiday — and many of the aforementioned pricier items are being offered for hundreds of dollars less. To help you navigate the enormous sale, we’ve compiled a list of editor-favorite items we can assure you are definitely worth it. Read on for our 10 sale picks!