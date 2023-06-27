Newsletters
Score Up to 50% Off Editor-Loved Finds from Pottery Barn’s Can’t-Miss Fourth of July Sale

From sofas to mattresses, we’ve tested a lot of furniture here at Apartment Therapy, so you can trust that when we say we love a brand, we really mean it. A brand doesn’t get on our favorites list easily — it comes after intense appraisals and careful determination if their products are truly worth the price. This is especially true when it comes to retailers that sell big ticket items, ones that we know require considerable deliberation before you decide to pull the trigger. 

When it comes to these larger purchases, it’s rare that the ever-classic Pottery Barn disappoints us. Its reputation is well-earned in our eyes: We’ve tried out dozens of their items, from sectionals to bed frames, and we’re nearly always impressed with the quality and style. Lucky for us, the retailer is offering significant discounts for the 4th of July holiday — and many of the aforementioned pricier items are being offered for hundreds of dollars less. To help you navigate the enormous sale, we’ve compiled a list of editor-favorite items we can assure you are definitely worth it. Read on for our 10 sale picks!

Carmel Square Wide Arm Upholstered Sofa, 86.5"
Pottery Barn
$2804.00
was $3299.00

This sofa made our list of most comfortable couches from Pottery Barn, and one of the aspects that impressed us the most was the range of customizability — it comes as small as 62” and as large as 122”. There are nearly two dozen fabric options that are 15% off right now. "More importantly, this is a supremely comfortable couch with deep seats, medium-soft cushions, and a perfectly relaxed-yet-supportive back incline,” AT contributor Kendall said.

Chunky Knit Sweater Handwoven Rug, 5' x 8' in Heathered Oatmeal
Pottery Barn
$479.00
was $599.00

This rug got high ratings from us for feel and fluff factor — it’s a personal favorite of Kendall’s — and it works especially well for the colder months, even though it’s a versatile year-round option. “Its cotton canvas, latex backing, and overall thickness make it sturdy wherever you place it… and, of course, super comfortable underfoot,” she wrote.

Emery Linen Blackout Curtain, 50" x 84"
Pottery Barn
$143.00
was $179.00

Senior commerce editor Alicia owns a set of these Best List-winning linen curtains in oatmeal, and in addition to giving a high-end vibe to any room, they solidly block out any and all light. "They're extremely stylish and do effectively block out the bright flood light outside my apartment," she said.

Haven Braided Jute Rug, 5' x 8' in Indigo
Pottery Barn
$279.00
was $399.00

If you’ve been on the hunt for a rug that can withstand a lot of foot traffic, the Haven rug is your best bet, thanks to its strong jute weave. In addition to its durability, though, we loved its versatility and minimalist aesthetic.

York Slope Arm Deep Seat Slipcovered Sofa
Pottery Barn
$3059.00
was $3599.00

The deep cushions set this sofa apart, making it extra cozy. Plus: “The slipcover — a mainstay customization for a number of Pottery Barn’s sofa styles — gives it coverage, coziness, and a traditional aesthetic,” Kendall said.

Toulouse Upholstered Bed
Pottery Barn
$1699.00
was $1999.00

“The Toulouse combines the softness of natural material upholstery with the support of long-grain meranti hardwood to create a display as classically Americana as Pottery Barn itself,” Kendall wrote. The classic elegance and under-bed storage space made it one of our favorites when we tested out the brand’s bed frames.

Prism Handwoven Performance Rug, 8' x 10' in Wheat
Pottery Barn
$349.97
was $699.00

This rug has an unexpected element that helped it make our Best List: It has a subtle reflectivity that brightens up the room it’s in. Despite being made out of polyester material, it feels perfectly soft on your feet.

Knit Velvet Comforter, Full/Queen in Charcoal
Pottery Barn
$148.99
was $299.00

Best List editor Britt loves how this Knit Velvet Comforter instantly adds a luxe element to any bedroom and makes it super cozy. It’s also machine washable despite the material, which is a huge bonus.

Bayside Seed Stitch Throw Blanket in Navy
Pottery Barn
$90.00
was $129.00

One of Britt’s other bedding picks was this stylish blanket because it has the look of a chunky knit without the bulk. It’s made of yarn-dyed cotton, so it’s extra soft.

Faye Linen Textured Throw Pillow with Down Feather Insert
Pottery Barn
$69.50
was $78.50

Pillows are an extremely easy way to add visual interest to a room, and the texture of the Faye throw pillow provides an interesting texture and comes in 14 colors, from neutral to vibrant. One of them is sure to fit the aesthetic of the space you're working with.

