The Pottery Barn Flannel Sheet Set That Landed on the Top of Our Best List Is on Sale and Perfect for Your Winter Hibernation
Now that cold weather has made its way to the southern states — however short-lived it may be — I’ve been thinking a lot about making the big sheet swap from cooling bamboo to warm flannel. Shopping for flannel sheets can get pretty intense, especially if you don’t know where to start. It’s even more difficult when you’re shopping online because you can’t get a first-hand feel to make sure it’s to your liking. However, if you know what to look for, buying sheets online won’t be as much of a struggle — not even when it comes to flannel.
Fortunately, there are easy ways to narrow down flannel sheets: Do you want a festive holiday style, traditional plaid, or subtle solids? Would you prefer organic, natural, or synthetic fibers? Does the breakdown of material matter at all? One surefire way to score good quality flannel sheets is to check out our Best List which contains a selection of thoroughly editor-tested products ranked in various categories. This year, the Best Overall pick for flannel sheets was found in Pottery Barn’s Cozy Brushed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set.
What Are the Cozy Brushed Cotton Flannel Sheets?
Pottery Barn’s ultra-cozy brushed flannel sheets are responsibly made with sustainably sourced 100% cotton. They also come conveniently packaged in a set that includes pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches. They’re currently available in sizes ranging from full to California king and come in two neutral shades, white and light gray. Reversible and durable, the sheets are breathable enough to prevent sleepers from overheating while being warm enough to help you stay nice and toasty through chilly nights. As a bonus, these Pottery Barn sheets even have gone through rigorous testing against harmful substances to earn an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification that ensures they’re safe for the whole family to use. To keep them clean, simply wash them in a cold, gentle cycle before tumble drying on low.
Why Editors Love the Cozy Brushed Cotton Flannel Sheets
The close association that flannel has with the winter season means that sheets are often lumped in with plaid and holiday-themed prints. The brushed cotton flannel sheets from Pottery Barn take a different approach to this seasonal bedding by dialing it down to basics. “I’m so grateful to have tested Pottery Barn’s cotton flannel sheet set before the winter season,” says home associate editor Cullen. She adds that she loves the white color “because I can put them on my bed anytime — not just during the holiday season!”
While ideal for the fall and winter months, these flannel sheets can provide comfortable warmth most of the year if your home is cool enough. “These sheets have kept me warm without being heavy,” says Cullen, who began testing the sheets long before winter. If you’re looking for flannel sheets that aren’t overwhelmingly stuffy, even for hot sleepers, Pottery Barn has you covered.
Buy: Cozy Brushed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, Queen, $139 (normally $199)