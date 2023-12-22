The Pottery Barn Flannel Sheet Set That Landed on the Top of Our Best List Is on Sale and Perfect for Your Winter Hibernation

Now that cold weather has made its way to the southern states — however short-lived it may be — I’ve been thinking a lot about making the big sheet swap from cooling bamboo to warm flannel. Shopping for flannel sheets can get pretty intense, especially if you don’t know where to start. It’s even more difficult when you’re shopping online because you can’t get a first-hand feel to make sure it’s to your liking. However, if you know what to look for, buying sheets online won’t be as much of a struggle — not even when it comes to flannel.



Fortunately, there are easy ways to narrow down flannel sheets: Do you want a festive holiday style, traditional plaid, or subtle solids? Would you prefer organic, natural, or synthetic fibers? Does the breakdown of material matter at all? One surefire way to score good quality flannel sheets is to check out our Best List which contains a selection of thoroughly editor-tested products ranked in various categories. This year, the Best Overall pick for flannel sheets was found in Pottery Barn’s Cozy Brushed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set.