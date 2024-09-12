I also love the versatility of these little guys. My husband thought it would be hilarious to sit them inside our mudroom at night to greet unsuspecting passersby. They glow wonderfully though the window and really give our curb appeal an instantly eerie upgrade. Up next, I plan to try them out on the stair landings and maybe even on our covered porch. Honestly, the possibilities are endless. If you’re looking for a bigger effect, the Pottery Barn Lit Ghosts are also sold individually in a large (4-foot) and extra large (6-foot) size.