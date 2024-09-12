This Super Cute “Lit Ghosts” Set from Pottery Barn Looks Amazing In My Home (I Want Two More!)
Technically, summer isn’t over just yet, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at my recent browsing history. I absolutely love Halloween, and decorating my home with spooky yet chic little finds to nod to one of my favorite holidays is always a treat. I’m constantly in search of new decor ideas to build into my seasonal collection, especially those that blend in seamlessly with our existing year-round style.
This year, I’ve noticed that the Halloween decor at some of my favorite retailers is selling out earlier than usual, so I got a jump start on shopping for the season. I’m currently obsessed with Pottery Barn’s newest Halloween decor, which has lots of coordinating offerings to help you pull off a fun yet cohesive theme.
While skeleton decor has been all the rage in past years, it appears that a new ghoulish staple is vying for the top slot. Not only are Pottery Barn’s viral ghost pillows back (for now), but they’ve also added a few other must-haves to go with them. One of which is this Lit Ghosts set, that can add instant spooky vibes to almost any room in your home.
I recently added the set to our Halloween decor collection, and they’re even cuter than I imagined. I first placed the pair — one 19 inches and the other 33 inches tall — together by our fireplaces alongside some upholstered pumpkins and flameless candles. The effect was equal parts haunting and elegant. They add just the right amount of Halloween to the focal point of our living room without feeling too large or overbearing.
They’re really cute without the lights, but at night we turn on the LED lights and they have a really cool glow. You can set the lights on a six-hour on and 18-hours timer, which is ideal for any Halloween gathering or to have them turn on automatically at dusk each night.
I also love the versatility of these little guys. My husband thought it would be hilarious to sit them inside our mudroom at night to greet unsuspecting passersby. They glow wonderfully though the window and really give our curb appeal an instantly eerie upgrade. Up next, I plan to try them out on the stair landings and maybe even on our covered porch. Honestly, the possibilities are endless. If you’re looking for a bigger effect, the Pottery Barn Lit Ghosts are also sold individually in a large (4-foot) and extra large (6-foot) size.
For the animal lovers out there, Pottery Barn is also selling a “lit ghost dog” version that’s equally adorable. No matter the version you like best, one thing’s for sure: If these ghosts sell as fast as the pillows did last season, you’ll want to order yours now before they sell out.
Buy: Lit Ghosts, Set of 2, $99