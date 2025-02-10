Newsletters

Pottery Barn Just Dropped Thousands of Presidents' Day Deals Up to 50% Off — See Our Top Picks

Nikol SlatinskaCommerce Shopping Writer
I write home shopping content for Apartment Therapy. My job entails product testing and reviewing, as well as writing serviceable shopping guides for furniture and home decor. I received my undergraduate journalism degree at the University of Missouri and wrote for local publications in my college town.
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Built in shelving displaying pottery and other found goods in neutral colored living room with woven pendant light.
Don’t you just love a long weekend? Presidents’ Day is coming up, and I plan to celebrate it by shopping. My colleagues and I have been keeping our eyes peeled for all of the best home sales to put on your radar, and Pottery Barn’s Presidents’ Day sale is one we’re most excited about. Right now, you can save up to 50% on thousands of furniture and decor finds, including pieces we’ve tested both in our own homes and for AT’s Personal Shopper series.

I’m talking cozy sofas, bed frames with built-in storage, and chic handwoven rugs you’ll want to keep forever and eventually pass down. Most of my top picks come in multiple sizes, finishes, or upholstery fabrics, which means you’re bound to find a version of an accent chair or floor mirror that’ll look like it was made for your home. Select pieces are already selling fast, so don’t hesitate to grab what you need ASAP!

Pearce Square Arm Sleeper Sofa
Pottery Barn
$1839.00
was $2299.00

A Pottery Barn bestseller, the Pearce sofa serves as the perfect backdrop to a thoughtfully curated living room, thanks to its clean lines and modern square arms. Its cushions are soft yet supportive, not to mention removable for easy vacuuming. And did I mention it’s available in four different sizes? Indeed, this sofa is a viable option for any home.

Lassen Handcrafted Quilt, Full/Queen
Pottery Barn
$179.00
was $299.00

Who doesn't love a colorful quilt? This Americana-inspired bed covering is a mainstay for both Commerce Editor Britt and her dad. “It’s not too thin and not too thick. It’s just right,” Britt’s dad said, according to her review. “And it’s warm, but not too hot.” What’s more, the quilt is machine-washable and thus very low-maintenance.

Cayman Platform Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1199.99
was $1499.00

Not only has Pottery Barn’s collaboration with designer Michael Graves yielded some wonderfully accessible furniture for people with varying physical abilities, but many of the pieces in the collection feature built-in storage, too. This version of the Cayman bed is a prime example, as it features a storage bench footboard with set-back feet. No more overflowing dressers or stubbed toes!

Field Handcrafted Wooden Arch Floor Mirror
Pottery Barn
$479.00
was $599.00

Make any space in your home, whether it's the primary bedroom or entryway, look bigger and brighter with this gorgeous arched floor mirror. With its rustic pine wood frame, this mirror is the ultimate piece of functional decor you’ll want to feature in all of your fit pic selfies.

Balboa Upholstered Swivel Armchair
Pottery Barn
$879.00
was $1099.00

I viewed this swivel chair in Pottery Barn’s store and was delighted to find it amid the sale items. The Balboa is currently discounted in 14 fabrics, and you can also snag it in a grand size or versatile petite model, which was my favorite. It’s comfortable, functional, and stylish. What more could you ask for in an accent piece?

Demitria Hand-Knotted Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$849.00
was $999.00

Any hand-knotted rug is going to cost you a pretty penny, which is all the more reason to snag the Demitria rug on sale while you can. It features a large, Turkish-inspired pattern that’ll make a statement no matter where you place the rug — even if that’s under your dining table. I also found that its corners don’t curl up when I viewed it in-store, although a rug pad is recommended.

Cayman L-Shape Rotating Desk
Pottery Barn
$400.99
was $500.00

I recently wrote that out of all of the desks I’ve tested for Personal Shopper, Pottery Barn’s Cayman desk is my favorite because of its ingenious rotating design. The desk is compact when closed, but opens to double your workspace’s surface area, which makes it a solid choice for small home offices.

Linen Underbed Baskets, Large Rectangle
Pottery Barn
$99.00

Give your bedroom an instant style boost with this sleek underbed storage bin. On sale in two sizes, the bins are lidded to keep your out-of-season clothes safe from dust. If style is a big concern as far as storage goes, these will serve you well.

Rylee Open Bookcase with Doors
Pottery Barn
$638.99
was $799.00

This slim bookcase is so versatile that you can use it for extra storage in just about any room. And because the piece is kiln-dried and thus resistant to warping, cracking, and developing mildew, you could even get away with using it in your bathroom as towel and toiletry storage!

Temple Street Over the Door Dryer
Pottery Barn
$88.99
was $179.00

I’ve seen a number of over-the-door drying racks — my colleagues are big fans — but this one might be the best-looking. It’s $90 off in a sleek matte black finish, and, of course, it’s totally renter-friendly. You might even grab two and double up on clothes-drying space. After all, you can never have enough.

