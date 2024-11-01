8 Presidential Homes That Aren’t What You’d Expect (from MCM to Victorian!)

The exterior of the house is clean and simple, with a low-pitched roof and wide eaves that help keep the desert heat at bay. Out back, there’s a pool — almost a must-have for homes in the area — but otherwise, the property is unpretentious. Inside, the layout flows easily from room to room, making it the perfect place for relaxing or hosting family gatherings. Ford and his wife, Betty, settled into a quieter life here, far from the grandeur of the White House, but with all the comforts they needed. (To see pictures of the home, check out this real estate listing, which reveals it’s currently available to rent for $35,000 a month.)