8 Presidential Homes That Aren’t What You’d Expect (from MCM to Victorian!)
When you think of presidential homes, it’s easy to imagine sprawling estates like the Obamas’ stunning homes, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Hyde Park, New York, mansion and John F. Kennedy’s Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, compound or even the well-known tourist destinations of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and George Washington’s Mount Vernon.
Some presidents, though, have lived in far more modest settings — places that reflect their humble beginnings or personal lifestyle choices.
From Carter’s practical ranch house to Lincoln’s unassuming Federal-style residence, these homes provide insight into the grounded lifestyles of some of America’s leaders. Even though their time in office might have come with the trappings of power, their homes remind us of their simpler starts.
Jimmy Carter’s Ranch-Style Home in Plains, Georgia
Jimmy Carter, known for his commitment to living modestly, has spent most of his life in a simple ranch-style home in Plains, Georgia. Built in 1961, this single-story house has all the hallmarks of mid-century ranch architecture: a low-pitched roof, wide eaves, and a front porch that stretches across the entire facade.
The layout is classic for its time — one story, practical, and functional. Inside, photos reveal, the decor is cozy and straightforward, featuring wood-paneled walls and a traditional kitchen with period Formica countertops. The house remains largely unchanged since it was first built, underscoring Carter’s lifelong commitment to living simply. Even after leaving the White House, Carter returned to this home, choosing it over any opulent estate.
Gerald Ford’s Ranch House in Rancho Mirage, California
Gerald Ford’s post-presidency home in Rancho Mirage, California, is the epitome of mid-century ranch style. This one-story house, built in the 1970s, has all the classic features: a low, horizontal profile, an open floor plan, and large windows that capture the bright California sun. The design prioritizes comfort and casual living, reflecting Ford’s laid-back approach to life after the White House.
The exterior of the house is clean and simple, with a low-pitched roof and wide eaves that help keep the desert heat at bay. Out back, there’s a pool — almost a must-have for homes in the area — but otherwise, the property is unpretentious. Inside, the layout flows easily from room to room, making it the perfect place for relaxing or hosting family gatherings. Ford and his wife, Betty, settled into a quieter life here, far from the grandeur of the White House, but with all the comforts they needed. (To see pictures of the home, check out this real estate listing, which reveals it’s currently available to rent for $35,000 a month.)
Lyndon B. Johnson’s Rural Texas Boyhood Home
Lyndon B. Johnson grew up in a simple farmhouse in the Texas Hill Country. This home, built in the 1880s, reflects the utilitarian nature of rural homes from the period. With its wooden clapboard siding, metal roof, and a front porch that stretches across the facade, it’s the kind of house designed to endure the Texas heat while supporting a large, working family.
The interior of Johnson’s childhood home (officially referred to as his Boyhood Home) was just as straightforward, featuring basic wood floors, plain walls, and simple furnishings. It was a functional home for a farming family, built to meet practical needs rather than impress visitors. The farmhouse and its surrounding land were a key part of Johnson’s early life, shaping his views on rural America and informing many of his policies later in his political career.
Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Farmhouse in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
After leaving the White House, Dwight D. Eisenhower found peace in the rolling hills of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. His farmhouse, located on a 189-acre property, became his refuge from public life. Built from local stone and brick near the famed Civil War battlefield, the two-story house is sturdy but simple, blending naturally into the farmland surrounding it. The design of the home is functional, not flashy, which fits Eisenhower’s no-nonsense character.
With a classic covered porch and wide windows, the house feels open and welcoming. Inside, the rooms are practical and spacious, with wooden floors and a rustic charm. It’s easy to imagine Eisenhower spending his retirement here, enjoying the quiet life and tending to his cattle. The house was a gathering place for family and friends, but also played host to world leaders who visited Eisenhower during his postpresidential years.
Harry S. Truman’s Victorian Home in Independence, Missouri
Harry Truman spent much of his life in a cozy Victorian home in Independence, Missouri. Built in the late 19th century, this Queen Anne-style house may not be as elaborate as Harding’s, but it still has the charm that defines Victorian architecture. The steep, gabled roof, large wraparound porch, and asymmetrical facade all point to the era’s architectural trends.
Unlike more ornate Victorians, Truman’s home is more restrained in its decorative details. The exterior is simpler, with fewer embellishments, but the large porch provides plenty of space to relax and enjoy the quiet Independence neighborhood. Inside, the home remained a comfortable retreat for Truman, particularly after he left the White House. He spent much of his later years here, choosing the home he shared with his wife, Bess, over any flashier residence.
Calvin Coolidge’s Homestead in Plymouth Notch, Vermont
Calvin Coolidge’s childhood home in Plymouth Notch, Vermont, is as down-to-earth as you’d expect from a president known for his frugality. The two-story, white clapboard farmhouse is nestled in the quiet hills of rural Vermont, where Coolidge was born and raised. The house itself is a simple, functional structure typical of New England farmhouses from the late 19th century, with a steep gabled roof and a small porch at the front.
Inside, the rooms are modest and practical, with wooden floors and plain furnishings. There’s nothing elaborate here — just the essentials for everyday life. It was in this house, after the sudden death of President Warren G. Harding in 1923, that Coolidge took the presidential oath of office, administered by his own father in a moment that feels both historic and intimate. Today, the home stands as a preserved piece of American history, offering visitors a glimpse into Coolidge’s humble roots.
Warren G. Harding’s Victorian Home in Marion, Ohio
Warren G. Harding lived in a quintessential Victorian house in Marion, Ohio, long before becoming president in 1921. The home, built in the 1890s, is an excellent example of Queen Anne-style Victorian architecture, with its asymmetrical design, steep rooflines, and elaborate decorative trim known as “gingerbread.”
The exterior boasts an ornate porch and intricate woodwork, adding to the home’s character. Inside, the high ceilings, dark wood paneling, and expansive windows are typical of the era’s Victorian homes. Though spacious by Victorian standards, Harding’s home remains more modest than the grand estates associated with later presidents. He and his wife, Florence, lived here for over 20 years, using it as a base for Harding’s political career and local newspaper business. Today, the house stands as a well-preserved tribute to the Victorian era’s craftsmanship and Harding’s middle-class roots.
Abraham Lincoln’s Federal-Style Home in Springfield, Illinois
Abraham Lincoln’s two-story home in Springfield, Illinois, reflects the practical sensibilities of the man himself. The house, where Lincoln lived with his family from 1844 until he left for the presidency in 1861, is an excellent example of Federal-style architecture, which was popular in the early 19th century.
Federal-style homes like Lincoln’s feature clean, symmetrical lines and a straightforward design. The boxy shape, central doorway, and evenly spaced windows on both floors give the house a balanced, almost stately appearance. Painted a soft yellow, the home has the same double-hung windows and simple wood trim common in Federal-style homes.
Inside, the layout reflects the Federal style’s focus on function. A central hallway divides the living spaces, with rooms on either side for easy navigation. Fireplaces in nearly every room served practical purposes during Illinois’s cold winters. Though not lavish, the home provided more than enough space for Lincoln, his wife, Mary Todd, and their three children.