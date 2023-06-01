This Georgia Home for Sale Was Featured on “Property Brothers”
The Property Brothers have been making homeowners’ dreams come true on HGTV for over a decade, and if you’ve ever wanted to live in a home designed by the famed Canadian twins, now could be your chance. A charming Cape Cod-style home that was featured on the brothers’ namesake show back in 2014 is on the market in Smyrna, Georgia, and yes, there are plenty of clean lines and open concepts to make the house a total catch for any interested buyers out there.
Built in 1985, the single-family home sits on a corner lot and includes 2,625 square feet of living space. With four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, Drew and Jonathan Scott put their magic touches into the home, and the current homeowners have updated it even more, which certainly explains why there’s a pending offer less than two weeks after the home hit the market.
Homeowner Katie Anderson told Realtor.com all about the updates and amenities that have been added. “It has a new roof and fresh painting inside and out, and two new AC units and a new water heater were installed. The floor plan is an open concept with large rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring was also installed, and the cabinets in the kitchen have all been refinished.”
There are also special touches like a built-in bookcase wall in the living room, a spacious fenced-in backyard with a firepit area, stainless steel appliances, and more. Of course, you’d also have eternal bragging rights owning a home that once appeared on national television, but that’s merely the cherry on top of this bright, airy home, which is located about 15 miles north of Atlanta.
The home is also decked out in Property Brothers-approved shades of gray, but don’t worry. Based on the photos, it still looks modern and fresh, and the right buyer would have no problem infusing color amongst the neutral hues wherever they’d like. It’s not surprising the home has been snapped up so quickly, but you never know, there might be time to get an offer in if you’re hoping to find your perfect (ahem) forever home.