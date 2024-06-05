“Quiet Vacationing” Is the Stress-Free Trend You’ll Want to Try This Summer

Contrary to its connotation, the term doesn’t mean staying off social media during your travels (although that can definitely be part of it). Instead, “quiet vacationing” is about keeping your managers in the dark about your “out of office” plans and working remotely while you’re on a trip to a beach or a faraway city. As long as you’re getting the work done in the hours you’re meant to be working, the thinking is, then it shouldn’t matter where you are. And in the after hours, you can explore or do whatever other vacation activities you want.